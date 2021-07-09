EYE ON THE PAST – July 1981: Joe McDonnell dies after 61 days on hunger strike

FINAL JOURNEY: Joe McDonnell's coffin is carried up Lenadoon Avenue onto Glenveagh Drive on its way to St Oliver Plunkett Church in Lenadoon

We look back at the stories that were making the headlines in the Andersonstown News this week in 1981

IRA Vol Joe McDonnell dies on hunger strike

THE people of Andersonstown showed their support and solidarity with Joe McDonnell, and on his death have expressed their sympathy and sorrow to his widow and children.

At the same time they feel a burning sense of pride that such a stalwart human being lived in their midst. They also realise, as never before, that England, and her way of life, is the sworn enemy of every man, woman and child in this country, and they are spurred on to even greater efforts to be rid of England once and for all.

Their very presence contaminated us all. In the past forty-eight hours two people from the Andersonstown area have died at the hands of the English – Joe McDonnell after a long and painful hunger strike – and sixteen-year-old John Dempsey, as he showed his solidarity with Joe and his comrades. To both their families we extend our sincere sympathy.

A statement from the National H-Block/Armagh Committee (NHBAC) reads: “NHBAC extends to family and friends of Joe McDonnell and his comrades in the H-Blocks and Armagh, our deepest sympathy.

“This further death in the H-Blocks at the hands of the British Government, must be condemned by all those people who have for so long worked for a solution to the H-Block crisis. This death, like the previous deaths, could have been avoided had the British acted with good faith and humanity.

“But the Irish people have learned to expect nothing else but treachery from the British. We have always resisted their oppression and we will continue, and justice will win out in the end, so long as there are people as brave as Joe McDonnell and his deceased comrades, carrying the torch of freedom and justice.

“Before even further tragedy occurs in the H-Blocks, we call upon the British Government to implement the five just demands of the hunger strikers and protesting prisoners.”

The funeral cortege arrives outside St Oliver Plunkett Church

Editorial July 11, 1981

THERE’S nothing we can say about the death of Joe McDonnell that hasn’t been said already about the deaths of his comrades, Bobby Sands, Francis Hughes, Raymond McCreesh and Patsy O’Hara.

There’s no honour we can give him that would have any meaning, just as our sympathy for his widow, children and family circle would be totally inadequate.

Nevertheless, his courage, determination and absolute integrity, as opposed to the opportunism and dishonesty of his killers, must be mentioned, because these were of the highest order, befitting the cause of Irish freedom for which he lived and died.

To call people like Joe McDonnell criminal is a blasphemy. Irish Nationalists have never accepted Britain’s criminalisation of Irish Republican prisoners. Can even their worst enemies now doubt their heroism and commitment to this just cause?

And, it’s impossible to over-praise the courage, dignity and loyalty of Mrs McDonnell and the McDonnell family. Given the deaths of the first four hunger-strikers and the raising of hopes because of the efforts of the Irish Commission for Justice and Peace, it would have been relatively easy to compromise, to give in, in the hope that an easy solution could be found, and, in a desperate effort to save lives, to pretend that the British Government’s intentions in the negotiations were honourable.

However, the family’s loyality to the dying men and his comrades and to the memory of the dead hunger strikers, was too great for them to take the easy road. No one can take that away from them, and it will be some consolation to them in the terrible burden of sorrow they now have to bear.

If saving lives and an honurable solution had been high on Britain’s list of priorities, Joe McDonnell wouldn’t have died yesterday. And Humphrey Atkins’ statement on Wednesday morning, denying having negotiated through the Commission, is a clear indication of their tyranny and lust for blood.

Solas sioraí d’anam Joe McDonnell agus cabhair Dé dá mhuintir atá faoi bhrón.

Joe McDonnell's funeral makes its way down the Shaws Road on Friday July 10 1981

Attack on Beechmount hunger strike vigil

A TWENTY-FOUR hour token fast, organised jointly by members of the Beechmount/Iveagh, Colin and St James’ Hunger Strike Groups was the target for physical and verbal attacks from the British army at the weekend.

The Beechmount/Iveagh Youth Against H-Blocks erected a makeshift cell and manned a stall distributing literature relating to the Maze hunger strike. A middle-of-the-road picket was held, and a collection for the H-Block campaign met with a very generous response from the public.

The obvious success of the demonstation was resented by the British army who careered wildly around the vigil in several armoured cars, at about four in the morning, almost demolishing the mock cell and a caravan generously loaned by an individual for the use of the protestors.

The soldiers, who were under the influence of drink, kicked one young man, manhandled another, and threatened the fasters with plastic bullet guns and an alsation dog. Eventually they left shouting UDA slogans and cursing the Pope.

The vigil and the fast continued its course undeterred, and the Beechmount/Iveagh Hunger Strike Committee was greatly heartened by the endeavour put in by the youth of the area, the response from the public and the willingness of local traders and individuals to provide facilities.