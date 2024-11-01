Fab Four fight it out for Best Business Hub Aisling Award

FROM LITTLE ACORNS: Showing off their 2023 Aisling Award to Máirtín Ó Muilleoir are Paul Boyle of Workforce and trainees Joice Nichole Goncalves and Michael Gallagher Thomas McMullan

FOUR of Belfast's top business centres are in the frame for the coveted Aisling Business Accolade which will be presented at a gala event in the Europa Hotel on 22 November.

Lining out for the Best Business Hub honour at the 28th Aisling Awards will be:

Portview Trade Centre which is transforming inner city East Belfast;

Innovation Factory on the peaceline at Springfield Road which specialises in start-up business support;

Ulster Bank Accelerator in the city centre, famed for turbocharging entrepreneurial ideas;

North City Business Centre on Duncairn Gardens which is viewed not just as an economic engine for small business but also as a peacemaking hub.

Chairing the judging panel for the 2024 Aisling Business Award will be former Phoenix Energy Chairman Peter Dixon who will be joined by Maria Curran of Locus Management and Belfast Media manger Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.

"Over the years, we've honoured every sector of Belfast business from export companies like Andor Technologies and Cirdan to social enterprises like Bryson House, retailers such as Argento and even local food providers like Keenan's Seafood," said Máirtín Ó Muilleoir. "But this year, we wanted to turn the spotlight on the business parks across Belfast which provide not just a base but also a leg-up for our companies. We will be looking for a winner which can combine excellent facilities with superb commitment to making every tenant or client an unqualified success."

In 2023, the Aisling Business Award for Belfast's Best Retailer was shared by Sandra's Nursery Corner on the Shore Road and Direct Furniture on the Andersonstown Road.