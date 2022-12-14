Trail of destruction as stolen car crashes into properties in Divis

TWO families have been left “very shaken up” in the Divis area after a stolen vehicle crashed into their garden walls causing substantial damage to their properties on Tuesday night.

The families were forced to leave their homes in “subzero temperatures,” the Falls Residents' Association has confirmed.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the theft of the vehicle which they believe to have been stolen from the Dundonald area.

Lisa Lynn of the Falls Residents' Association spoke to the Andersonstown News about the “trail of devastation and destruction left behind” on Tuesday night.

“The two families are very shaken up and are very scared. It was very cold last night for the families to be out. We got one family moved on. One of the families are here seeking asylum, they’re already very nervous and very frightened.

“We contacted Mears Group and we got them moved on last night to emergency accommodation. It was about getting the family somewhere safe and warm.

“It’s impacted two houses, both walls are right down, and the properties are very exposed. In the other property, the man who lives there with his son is disabled. We spoke with them last night too. We requested police presence in the area last night after that happened.

A trail of devastation and destruction left behind last night with 2 families greatly impacted.



“There was a number of properties hit – a property in Ross Road – and they hit the railings in St Peter’s Primary school and this is just the people who have contacted us this morning. The conditions are bad enough for a qualified driver never mind someone who hasn’t even passed the test yet.”

Falls Residents' Association has said the reckless actions “need to stop now". They will be working to support the families over the coming days and weeks along with Paul Maskey MP and Lord Mayor Christina Black.

Sergeant Ferris of the PSNI said: “Police received a report that a car, an Isuz Rodeo Denver, had crashed into a wall causing substantial damage in the Albert Street area at approximately 9.30pm last night, Tuesday December 14th. We believe this vehicle to have been stolen from the Dundonald area. The car was recovered in the Roumania Rise area.

“Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area last night or who may have captured mobile or dashcam footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1808 13/12/22.”



West Belfast MP Paul Maskey has been working with the families affected and has commended the Falls Residents' Association for the support they have also provided to the families.



"I have been speaking with Mears which is the Housing Association that deals with this. There were two houses damaged last night but in one of the houses I have been working to get them rehoused because there seems to have been a number of attacks on this family.

"This incident last night has left the family very shaken and this is a serious issue. I’ve been in contact last night and again this morning with Mears Group. They have a contract with the British Home Office and with people who are coming in and being rehoused. People come here and hope that they could feel safe and this incident last night has left the family very shaken. I urge Mears to do whatever they can as soon as they can to help this family.



"I want to commend the Falls Residents' Association who were there last night very quickly to assist and help the family as well. They have been very good and very supportive. The community in that area is a great community, and it’s just unfortunate that this incident took place last night to this family but I know the community will rally around this family also.”