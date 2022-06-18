Double awards for North Belfast primary principal Gerard

THE Acting Principal of a North Belfast Primary School has scooped two honours at the Summer 2022 Families First awards.

Gerard Barrett, Acting Principal of St Mary's Star of the Sea PS on the Shore Road, received an award for Innovation and Leadership as well as Outstanding Leadership at an event held in Titanic Belfast.

The Education awards celebrate excellence amongst principals, teachers and classroom assistants at schools across the North.

Speaking award his recognition, Gerard said: "The Families First Awards are a wonderful celebration of the great work happening in schools all around Northern Ireland.

"In the current context any awards ceremony which endeavours to highlight the work of schools is a positive step.

"School, parents and children have experienced a challenging few years and school leaders and their staff have often felt the isolation of being left with little support from Government and authorities.

"Good news is always welcome, however, any award for a school principal is never possible without the support of great staff and I feel privileged to work with the parents and children of our area."