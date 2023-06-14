Woman threatened by armed men who entered her Falls home

A WOMAN was threatened with a gun after three men entered her property on the Falls on Tuesday.

The incident on Fallswater Street took place at 1.30pm close to the location of Gaelscoil na bhFál when children were still in school.

The PSNI said those who were present in the home were left shaken but unharmed by the incident.

Detective Sergeant McVeagh said: “It was reported that three men attended a property in the Fallswater Street area at around 1.30pm. One of the men produced what was believed to be a firearm and threatened a female resident, before making off on foot in the direction of Iveagh Street. It is believed that they then got into a black vehicle and drove towards Broadway.

"Thankfully those present in the home, although shaken, were unharmed by their ordeal. "One of the suspects is described as being around 5ft 6in tall, wearing a baseball cap with his face uncovered and a black zip-up coat. A second man is reported to be aged in his 60s and approximately 6ft tall. The third man was wearing a face covering.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dash-cam, CCTV or other video footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1199 of 13/06/23."