PIPS chief's message of hope for worried as New Year beckons: You are never alone

FOUNDED in 2003, PIPS (Public Initiative for Prevention of Suicide and Self-Harm) Charity on the Antrim Road in North Belfast has been providing counselling and befriending support to individuals who are experiencing or have experienced suicidal thoughts or mental unwellness ever since as well as supporting families and friends who have been touched by suicide.

Their life-saving services provide direct support to individuals who are in need. PIPS offer a free, confidential counselling service, with no restriction on the number of sessions provided. PIPS also offer a crises walk-in service and a crisis telephone service.

Renee Quinn is the Executive Director of PIPS Charity and as another year comes to an end and a new one approaches sat down with the Andersonstown News/North Belfast News to reflect on the work of the charity and the challenges ahead.

New year reminders!



Planting The Seeds Of Hope



PIPS BELFAST 028 9080 5850

PIPS DERRY 028 7122 4133

PIPS ENNISKILLEN 028 6633 9004

LIFELINE 0808 808 8000

PIPS BELFAST 028 9080 5850
PIPS DERRY 028 7122 4133
PIPS ENNISKILLEN 028 6633 9004
LIFELINE 0808 808 8000
SAMARITANS 116 123

"I am super proud of what all our staff and volunteers have been able to deliver over this last year," she explained.

"It has been a phenomenally busy year in terms of our counselling and befriending services. We have delivered over 15,000 client sessions in the last financial year which has only been possible thanks to over 100 of our volunteer counsellors that we now have. It is thanks to them we have been able to keep people safe and alive.

"The last year has been a struggle for a lot of people. I don’t think we are out of the other side of it yet with financial worries and concerns.

"The COVID pandemic has allowed people to talk about their mental health and destigmatize the topic as such. It has allowed people to be more open and honest and say, look I am really struggling here and I need help and support.

"Many children in particular have been left with a lot of social anxiety and worries about losing loved ones through COVID. It is a new aspect of mental health that we are seeing."

Despite the challenging landscape, Renée remains optimistic.

"I do feel hopeful for the future. I hope that come the New Year we will start to see a turn with brighter nights coming through, people can get out and about more and walk, meet their friends and hopefully the financial pressures will have eased somewhat as well."

As a non-government funded charity, PIPS do not receive any money to fund their services. Instead, they rely solely on donations and fundraising support and Renee knows this is a major challenge for them given the current cost-of-living crisis.

"We want to keep doing what we are doing, do it well, ensure we are there and open and able to provide those services for people," she said.

HOPEFUL: Renee Quinn, Executive Director of PIPS Charity

"I know Christmas and New Year and especially January can be a tough time of the year for people. My message is that as long as we are here and our doors are open, there is always hope."

If you are in need of support from PIPS Charity, Renee wants to remind people how you can avail of such support.

"To avail of PIPS services, you can self-refer. You do not need to go through a GP. You can simply pick up the phone or walk in the door," she concluded.

"We will never desert the community. If you are in need, pick up the phone or walk in through our doors and someone will be here to talk to you. Please do not every feel you are alone."