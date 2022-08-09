FÉILE 2022: Blow the Tuesday blues away with a dose of Féile

TUESDAY is promising to be chock full of another bout of Féile fun, including important talks, both historical and contemporary.

Today's highlight will be the Annual James Connolly lecture at St Mary's featuring American Trade Union Leader, John Samuelsen. Also on is a screening of Carol Reed's epic 1947 film 'Odd Man Out' at Radió Fáilte, and the play 'St Mungo's and the Ladies' at the Lyric Theatre.

The Falls Road Mural Tour:

Coiste's Mural, Divis Tower, Divis Street, 10am



Former activists and political ex-prisoners from within the Republican community host this 3-hour walking tour and provide in depth insight into the most recent phase of the Anglo/Irish conflict. The guides weave their own personal stories as they visit many different sites that explain both the local and wider history of Ireland.

£12 per person (£10 students/children), no booking required.

Milltown Cemetery Tours

Meeting place: Milltown Cemetery

The Milltown Cemetery tour lasts approximately two hours and visits Republican burial grounds which are located in different parts of the cemetery. The tour also tells the story of several individuals who played leading roles in the fight for Irish Independence at different periods throughout our history.

Irish Language on the Radio: Three Day Irish Language Course

Raidió Fáilte, Divis Street, 10am

Three day Irish language learning course, focusing on the Irish language used and heard on broadcast radio. Candidates should have at least Higher-Intermediate level Irish. Couse will take place 10am – 12pm from Mon 8th – Wed 10th August. Free course with limited spaces, booking essential via pobal@raidiofailte.com

Talking Balls: Event for Men with Breakfast

Newhill Youth & Community Centre, 261 Old Whiterock Road, 10am

An event to get men together and get them talking, over a variety of issues geared to help men talk more openly about issues affecting them and promote good mental health. No booking required.

Lenadoon Community Seniors Tea Dance

Glen Community Centre, 10.30am

Seniors Tea Dance

Glór Na Móna Family Summer Scheme

10am

The summer scheme ‘Ag Tógail Cláinne le Gaeilge’ is back with a week long programme of trips and activities. Fun events and day trips for parents and children raising their family through the medium of Irish. Every day from 8th – 12th August, 10:30am – 2:30pm £30 per family. Contact gearoidin@glornamona.com

Education Across Ireland: Comparing Systems and Outcomes

St Mary’s University College – 11am

This event will include contributions from Stephen Roulston (Ulster University) and Martin Brown (Dublin City University) and will be chaired by IEF Director Kathleen O’Hare. Our speakers will explore differences and similarities between the two education systems with a key focus on the issues of equality, fairness and inclusion.

City Cemetery Tours with Tom Hartley

Belfast City Cemetery, 11am

In his walk through the cemetery Tom Hartley will unravel the complex story of BCC using his knowledge of those who are buried there. His walk is a must for those who have an interest in the history of Belfast. There are many threads that are woven to produce the historic fabric of a dynamic city.

Féile Trad Trial

Cultúrlann, 12-2pm

Traditional Music with John Mc Sherry, Fra McIlduff & Brendán Quinn

Féile Trad Trail🎻



12pm - @Culturlann

4pm - Grannie Annies

5pm - The Points



Féile Trad Sessions are FREE to attend



Féile International Day Event

Conway Mill, 12:00pm

Come and experience Féile’s International Day Event, with food and drink.

The Precious Present

St Mary’s University College, 1pm

A number of people will talk about their personal challenges with addiction to substances, alcohol and gambling and their journey in recovery. ‘The Precious Present’ the greatest gift of all. Organised by ‘Friends of Cuan Mhuire’. Cuan Mhuire is a Charity founded by Sister Consilio which offers Residential Addiction Treatment, Aftercare and more. Contact pmcginn@cuanmhuire.ie

Beyond Decriminalisation: The Ongoing Struggle for Abortion Rights

Cultúrlann, 1pm

Despite legislative change ending the near total abortion ban in the North and delivering decriminalisation, ongoing political failings mean the campaign continues to have abortion rights fully realised. A Q&A discussion will follow. Speakers: Grainne Teggart, Amnesty International UK; Ruairi Rowan, Informing Choices; Dr Carolyn Ballie Belfast Health & Social Care Trust Chairperson: Amanda Ferguson (Journalist) No booking required.

Pottery for the People

Conway Mill - 2-3pm

Pottery for the People provide pottery workshops throughout Belfast and beyond and guarantee a finished pot to be proud of. Everything is supplied, including the expertise. You just come along and enjoy yourself.

All abilities are catered for and classes are geared towards people of all ages. You will be amazed what you can do with a little help. All pots made can be taken home with you. Free event. Limited spaces available. Booking essential: lawlorsean@hotmail.co.uk

High Treason

St Mary’s University College, 3pm

‘High Treason’ is the title given to Sir John Lavery’s monumental painting depicting one of the most famed and dramatic cases in Irish and British legal history: Roger Casement’s appeal and sentence to death following his conviction for treason in London in July 1916.

Judge McGarrity will discuss the legal proceedings, the painting and the key historical figures who occupy the crowded courtroom.

Organised by Judge McGarrity. No booking required.

The Global Impact of US Sanctions

St Mary’s University College, 3pm

Sanctions have been thrust into the limelight following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Shahroo Yazdani, a global sanctions expert, discusses how sanctions have impacted individuals and economies, from the U.S. embargo on Cuba and Iran, to recent sanctions on Russia. No booking required. Organised by Shahroo Yazdani Human Rights Lawyer

Féile Annual Health Lecture: Supporting the Health and Wellbeing of Asylum Seekers and Refugees

St Mary’s University College, 4pm

Nurse Denise Wright will cover the challenges faced by people who arrive seeking sanctuary and will explore how we can play a role in supporting people to rebuild their lives. Denise is Race Relations Co-ordinator for South Belfast Roundtable and Co-ordinator of the NI Refugee and Asylum Forum, visiting refugee camps and leading learning visits overseas. No booking required.

Outdoor Fun Mega Park

Park Centre Car Park

Friday 5th to Sunday 14th August

Fun for the whole family!

Who Will Decide the Undecideds?

St Mary’s University College, 5pm

All recent opinion polls about a future referendum on the constitutional position show a significant percentage of ‘Don’t Knows’. It seems increasingly likely that the result of a referendum will be decided by the currently undecideds. The panel members in this discussion, who belong to that group who have no strong views on the constitution, will reflect on the issues and dynamics that are likely to determine the result. Speakers: Ken Humphreys, Coumilah Manjoo, Raied Al-Wazzan and Fidelma Carolan. Chair Eilish Rooney. No booking required.

Due Process and the Rights of Victims: Addressing the British States' Ongoing Refusal to Fulfil International Obligations to Victims

St Mary’s University College, 5pm

In July 2021, the British government published its Legacy Command Paper which proposed an amnesty for state forces while also seeking to restrict access of victims to due process. This panel discussion will assess the implications on the rights of victims should the British state bring forward legacy legislation that would deny victims their right to basic legal processes. Dame Nuala O’Loan (Former Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland), Pádraig Ó Muirigh (Human Rights Lawyer), Daniel Holder (Committee on the Administration of Justice), Chair: Professor Monica McWilliams No booking required.

Lub Scannáin Raidió Fáilte, Odd Man Out (1947)

Raidió Fáilte, Divis Street, 5.30pm

Booking Essential.

Radió Fáilte will be presenting the epic 1947 film, ‘Odd Man Out’ which was set in Belfast. Directed by Carol Reed, and starring James Mason, Robert Newton, Cyril Cusack, and Kathleen Ryan.

The plot revolves around a wounded IRA member, who is shot in the course of a robbery and his attempts to evade the RUC who are hot on his heels.

Ballymurphy Massacre 50 Anniversary Mass

Corpus Christi Church, 6pm

Fr Paddy McCafferty, Parish Priest for Corpus Christi will celebrate Mass on the 51st anniversary of the Ballymurphy Massacre. Fr Paddy has been a tower of strength to families throughout their campaign for truth and justice and will remember victims during the mass.

No booking required.

Dander Through The Dunvilles

Meeting point: Revolutión de Cuba, Arthur Street, 6.30pm

Learn the tales and stories behind the biggest whiskey company in the world, Dunvilles, Belfast. The Dunville family are fascinating and have been described as the Royal Whiskey family of Ireland. The dander will last approximately 2.5hrs and finish with a historical talk on Dunvilles at St. Mary’s University College, Falls Road. Taking place Tue 9th & Thu 11th, 6:30pm. £20pp (Includes whiskey samples). Booking essential.

Contact: Conor Owens, belfasthiddentours@gmail.com or Gerry Mc Clory, gerry.mcclory@hotmail.co.uk / 07711626777

Annual James Connolly Lecture

St Mary’s University College, 7pm

This annual event is an opportunity for leading trade unionists, socialists and global political figures to deliver a thought provoking lecture on the important issues of our times here in Ireland and across the globe. This year’s speaker is John Samuelsen, a Trade Union Leader from the USA.

John is International President of the Transport Workers Union representing over 150,000 members across the airline, railroad, transit, universities, utilities, and services sectors, and is the former President of TWU Local 100 in New York City, the union’s largest local.

He was sworn in as TWU’s 10th International President on May 1, 2017. John is a founding US patron of Áras Uí Chonghaile and President of the New York based James Connolly Irish American Labor Coalition.

ANOCHT | TONIGHT



🗣️Annual James Connolly Lecture



Join us for the annual James Connolly Lecture with @transportworker International President, John Samuelsen, as keynote speaker for our flagship event & part of @FeileBelfast



📍@StMarys_Belfast

🗓Tue 9th Aug

St Mungo’s and the Ladies

Lyric Theatre, 7.30pm

Play featuring the successful fictional St Mungo’s GAA club.

Tickets £12-£28

Booking: https://lyrictheatre.co.uk/whats-on/st-mungos-the-ladies

St Mungo's Gaelic football club are back, and this time they've got a Ladies team!

The GAA football club are content with their mid-table second division survivors status when Dearbhla McDermott asks St Mungo’s if she can set up a ladies team. The chairman can’t really say no; she’s his god-daughter after all. So long as it doesn’t affect the men’s team, of course.

And so unfolds an inevitable war of training pitch availability disputes, mini-bus bust-ups and summits about the state of the toilets. And many, many cups of tea. But the biggest problem is: The women are beginning to get better than the men. And the novelty act for the big Scór competition is a total balls up.

Comedy duo Grimes & McKee are joined by the hilarious Caroline Curran for 'St Mungos - The Ladies' Join us for a side-splitting evening of pitch availability disputes, mini-bus bust ups and of course many many cups of tea!



📅 9-21 Aug

Lenadoon Community Festival Talk with Local Historian Jimmy McDermott on Internment

Sarsfields GAC, Stewartstown Avenue, 8pm

Talk by local historian Jimmy McDermott on Internment.