FÉILE 2022: Start the new week with more festival fun

LOTS OF LAUGHS: Enjoying the Féile Comedy Night at the Devenish

MONDAY sees the much anticipated return of the Dance Night at the Féile with performer Timmy Trumpet headlining the night. Throughout the day, there will be tours, discussions and family friendly events taking place throughout the West. It’s a day not to miss!

Today’s highlights include:

Graveyard Raiders: Guided Tour in Irish of Belfast Milltown Cemetery

City Cemetery, Main Gate 10am

Unique local history walking tours in City and Milltown Cemeteries, presented fully in Irish by Gaelscoil teacher Seán Fennell following a recent collaboration with renowned historian Tom Hartley. Learn about the Titanic, WW1, WW2, Belfast Celtic, Easter Rising, Hunger Strikes, Troubles, Peace Process and some of Belfast’s great and good. Fáilte roimh chách!

Aimed at Irish speakers and learners of Irish. Please dress appropriately for the weather. £3 per person, book in advance via sfennell419@gscoil.org or contact 07419509529 for more information.

Yoga on Mountain behind Newhill

Newhill Youth & Community Centre 10am

The Falls Road Mural Tour

Meeting Point: Coiste’s Mural, Divis Tower, Divis Street 10am.

Former activists and political ex-prisoners from within the Republican community host this 3-hour walking tour and provide in depth insight into the most recent phase of the Anglo/Irish conflict. The guides weave their own personal stories as they visit many different sites that explain both the local

£12 per person (£10 students/children), no booking required.

Contact Coiste na nIarchimí: 028 9020 0770 or tours@coiste.com

Irish Language on the Radio, 3 day Irish Language Course

Radio Fáilte, Divis Street 10am.

3 day Irish language learning course, focusing on the Irish language used and heard on broadcast radio. Candidates should have at least Higher-Intermediate level Irish. Course will take place 10am – 12pm from Mon 8th – Wed 10th August.

Free course with limited spaces, booking essential via pobal@raidiofailte.com

GAEILGE AR AN RAIDIÓ | IRISH ON THE RADIO



This course will help you understand radio programmes in Irish



Luan/Máirt/Céadaoin (Mon, Tues, Wed) 8, 9, 10 Lúnasa (August) 2022 10:00-12:30



traenail @ https://t.co/G3uLv4Dl3L

028 90 310013@FeileBelfast https://t.co/SCrJ7ZdBTW — Raidió Fáilte (@raidiofailte) July 27, 2022

Glór na Móna Family Summer Scheme

Gael-Ionad Mhic Goill, 4 Clós na Carraige 10:30am



The summer scheme ‘Ag Tógail Cláinne le Gaeilge’ is back with a week long programme of trips and activities. Fun events and day trips for parents and children raising their family through the medium of Irish.

Every day from 8th – 12th August, 10:30am – 2:30pm £30 per family. Contact gearoidin@glornamona.com

Upper Springfield Family Health Day

Whiterock Leisure Centre 11am

The Upper Springfield Family Health Day returns to the Whiterock Leisure Centre this year on the 8th August. The event will include family activities and the return of the famous Falls Park Colour Run. Open to all.

Organised by the Upper Springfield events group in partnership with the Upper Springfield Healthy Living Centre. Contact c.mcgivern@usdt.co.uk

Weird and Wonderful Wetlands Family Event

Bog Meadows Classroom, Milltown Row, 11am

Take part in a family-friendly event at Bog Meadows Nature Reserve and discover the natural world through Irish myths, legends and language. Get your hands mucky with nature-based activities, such as pond-dipping and minibeast hunting!

Suitable for all ages. 20 spaces available. No booking required. In partnership with Ulster Wildlife and Part of Féile’s Youth Arts and Community Engagement Programme.

Don’t miss out on a morning of family fun at Bog Meadows as part of the @FeileBelfast

Limited spaces, booking essential https://t.co/dgywxchqvi pic.twitter.com/LQLZc8jX3Y — Bog Meadows Nature Reserve (@BogMeadowsNR) July 28, 2022

The Bodhrán Challenge – Beginner Level

Áras Uí Chonghaile, James Connolly Visitors Centre, Falls Road, 12pm

Without any previous musical experience, the Andersonstown Music School can help you discover your hidden talent. In just one hour, the tutors will have you playing the Bodhrán to accompany simple Jigs and Reels!

Suitable for all ages from 7 – 107 years. Bodhrán provided or feel free to bring your own. Free event. Booking essential. www.eventbrite.ie/o/feile-an-phobail-33937234275

Youth Circus Workshop with Circusful

St Mary’s University College, Falls Road 12pm

Want to learn circus skills from top professional artists? Circusful’s team of expert tutors are passionate about bringing circus magic to your community and the young people we work with. Our workshops are led by highly trained experts in stiltwalking, juggling, acrobatics, plate-spinning, tight-wire, diabolo and devil sticks.

The workshop is 90mins duration. Suitable for 8-14 year olds. Limited spaces, booking essential. www.eventbrite.ie/o/feile-an-phobail-33937234275

Party in Dunville Park

Dunville Park, Falls Road 12pm-3pm & 6pm-12pm

Come one, come all and enjoy the Falls Partnership initiative’s annual Party in the Park from 12pm-3pm. With bouncy castles, go karts, face painters, Zorbs and refreshments for all. Try your hand at archery or the climbing wall. Why not join the Midnight Soccer Academy from 6pm-12pm to burn up all that excess energy instead of burning bonfires.

Free events. Open to all. Contact dinker48@hotmail.com with any questions.

Féile Trad Trail

Cultúrlann McAdam O Fiaich, Falls Road 12pm-2pm

Musicians: Brendán Mulholland & Guest.

Andersonstown Social Club (PD), South Link 2:30pm-4:30pm

Musicians: Brendan Mullholand, Aaron Ó Hagan, Darragh Murphy & Brendán Quinn.

The Rock Bar, Falls Road 4:00pm – 6:00pm

Musicians@ Gary Duffy, Aaron Duffy & Guest

Irish Legends – The Tale of Finn Maccool

Balmoral Hotel, Black’s Road 1pm

This interactive production by Tom Rowntree-Finlay (writer of the Belfast Ma), takes young audiences on a whirlwind adventure. Find out how Ireland’s most famous Giant, Finn MacCool, became the leader of the Fianna, caught the Salmon of Knowledge and created the Giants Causeway. A great family event for young and old alike, recommended for 6 year olds +. Approximate 70min duration.

Presented in partnership with Gambit Theatre Company and Balmoral Hotel. Tickets £10 (includes popcorn). www.ticketsource.co.uk/gambit-theatre-company/edxebgx

The African American Irish Diaspora Network

Two Great Diasporas Building a better world together

St Mary’s University College, Falls Road 1pm

Dennis Brownlee is the founder and president of the African American Irish Diaspora Network. He will outline the activities of the organisation since its foundation in early 2020, and the programmes and initiatives it is now undertaking. He will also explore the shared cultural history of African Americans and the Irish, as well as the parallel social justice and civil rights movements in Ireland and the US.

No booking required. Organised by Féile’s Debate and Discussions Committee.

Epidemic Belfast: A forgotten history of disease, ‘Madness’ and Urban Life

St Mary’s University College, Falls Road 1pm

During COVID, Ulster University’s medical historians investigated how Belfast experienced infection, illness and sickness in the past. They unearthed a forgotten history of sickly mill workers, tea addicted housewives, Victorian anti-vaxxers, lobotomised asylum patients and traumatised Troubles victims. Join us to hear our ten most intriguing, surprising and gruesome findings.

Organised by School of History, Ulster University. No booking required.

Eradicating Child Poverty – It can be done!

St Mary’s University College, Falls Road 2pm

We will explore why, after 20 years of Government and child poverty statistics showing no consistent improvements, we are not as a society more outraged than we are. An invited panel will discuss how we can truly give ALL children the best start in life, and consign child poverty to history.

Booking available via:https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/child-povertypanel-discussion-tickets-347143414297 Organised by Northern Ireland Commissioner for Children and Young People (NICCY). Contact Cara-Jayne@niccy.org

Lenadoon Community Festival Family Fun Day

Lenadoon Community Park 2pm

Family Fun Day in Lenadoon Community Park at 2:00pm with Bouncy Castles, Face Painting, Disco, Games & more.

Féile Dance Night

Falls Park, 3pm

Timmy Trumpet live.

Featuring Bryan Kearney and John O’Callaghan and many other acts on the night.

FÉILE DANCE NIGHT



📆 Monday 8th August



📍Falls Park, Belfast



🎫 Doors Open 3pm



RUNNING ORDER 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/kfkpGqcfoo — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) August 7, 2022

Nationalist Icon and Loyalist Iconoclast

St Mary’s University College, Falls Road, 3pm

Martina Devlin and Rosemary Jenkinson’s plays, one set in Dublin and the other in Belfast, deal with questions of identity and political progress. Martina’s Call Me Madame raises Countess Markievicz from the dead to cast a cold eye on the Republic she helped to found. Rosemary’s Billy Boy features the builder of a controversial bonfire. The writers will read from their work and answer questions.

No booking required.

Let’s Talk Politics

St Mary’s University College, Falls Road 3pm

Leading Political commentators David McCann, Amanda Ferguson, Alex Kane and Freya McClements will discuss the political issues of the day.

A Constitutional Conversation Without Fear

St Mary’s University College, Falls Road 5pm

Andrée Murphy and Martina Devlin will argue for the need to create a strong climate of respect and tolerance around the debate on a future referendum. The harmful and sometimes lethal consequences of campaigns of vilification are part of our history. The speakers in this panel will examine the long shadow cast by events of the past and explore what can be done to challenge the culture of intimidation that hangs over the constitutional conversation.

Organised by Féile’s Debates and Discussion Committee. No booking required.

Revolutionary Culture and Song in Venezuela

Cultúrlann Mac Adam Ó Fiaich, Falls Road 6pm

A celebration of the life and work of Alí Primera ‘the people’s singer’ and the Bolivarian Revolution. His nephew Alí Alejandro Primera, will perform Alí’s songs and discuss the importance of decolonization and of the democratic ownership of culture for the Bolivarian Revolution.

No booking required. Organised by Aaron Kelly.

Lenadoon Community Festival Disco for 11-14 year olds

Glen Community Complex 6:30pm-9:00pm

Disco for 11-14 years old in Glen Community Complex.

Admission by ticket only. Tickets available from local Youth Providers.

Arabic Cultural Family Celebration with Diyer Theatre Bethlehem

Cultúrlann McAdam O Fiaich, Falls Road 7pm-8:30pm

A social event hosted by the dancers from Diyar Theatre in Bethlehem who have travelled to Belfast specifically to take part in Féile an Phobail. This Arabic cultural family celebration for all will include some short performances of debkeh dance with a chance to take part, plus food, storytelling and conversation.

No booking required but to help the organisers gauge numbers please send an expression of interest to attend to Mags@dudanceni.com

Tomorrow👇🏼



🗣‘The Campaign to #SaveMooreStreet’



Learn about the ‘Save Moore Street’ campaign & the @MooreSt_Trust’s vision to protect and preserve “the most important historic site in modern Irish history.”



📍Áras Uí Chonghaile

🗓8th August

⏰7pm

📧 info@arasuichonghaile.com pic.twitter.com/W825gSlGJB — Áras Uí Chonghaile | James Connolly Visitor Centre (@JamesConnollyVC) August 7, 2022

The Campaign to save Moore Street

Áras Uí Chonghaile, James Connolly Vistor Centre, Falls Road 7pm

The Moore Street Preservation Trust is led by relatives of the signatories of the 1916 Proclamation of the Irish Republic and is committed to the preservation of the Moore Street Battlefield site. This talk will outline the ‘Save Moore Street’ campaign and the Trust’s vision to protect and preserve “the most important historic site in modern Irish history.”

Register interest via info@arasuichonghaile.com