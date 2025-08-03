FÉILE 25: Sunday at the Féile – Falls Park the place to be for Teddy Bears Picnic and free Rock tribute concert

FAMILY FUN: The popular Teddy Bears Picnic event will take place in the Falls Park from 12-3pm.

SUNDAY has been traditionally known as a day of rest but there is no rest for the wicked during Féile an Phobail on another busy day of events.

The day begins early at 9am with the sold-out Féile 5k and 10k runs. The 10k starts and finishing in Malone Integrated College (Finaghy Road North) with the 5k starting at Fairdeal car-park in Andersonstown and finishes at Malone College.

The Falls Park is then the place to be for the popular Teddy Bear's Picnic from 12-3pm. Grab a packed lunch, blanket and teddy bear and enjoy this wonderful family afternoon. There will be a competition for the 'Best Dressed Teddy Bear and Owner', so get creative! This is a superb and very popular event for families with younger children.

Also from 12-3pm in the Falls Park is the Just Kids Market where young buskers, aspiring artists, creative entrepreneurs, and future globally renowned chefs populate the park with their artistic and inspiring wonders to sell to the public. And if that doesn’t whet your appetite, then there’s always the opportunity to grab a bargain with the many items on sale, new, old, or recycled!

There will also be a Family Treasure Hunt from 12pm- meet at gates of Falls Park educational space.

Then from 5pm, the Falls Park concert area is the place to be for the FREE Féile rocks concert with DJ Johnny Hero and a great line-up including FakerMaker (Oasis Tribute),

Made of Stone (Stone Roses Tribute), Creedance Clearwater Review Black Rose- Story of Irish Rock, Euphoria- That's What I Call 90's and Sensational 70's Superstars. Tickets are available here.