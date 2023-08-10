FÉILE 23: Over 100 events still to come as festival enters second week

The Wolfe Tones will return to the Falls Park on Sunday to close the Féile festivities with songs and celebration.

FÉILE 35 is well underway, with thousands coming from near and far to enjoy the festivities. Féile an Phobail will continue until August 13, with over a hundred events still to come.

A History of Albert Street Presbyterian Church while looking to the future will take place on Thursday at St Comgall’s. The exhibition will tell the story of the Albert Street Presbyterian, which closed in 1971, its part in the life of the community in the past, and hopefully for the future.

On Palestine Day, you will have the unique opportunity to hear from Dr Ramzy Baroud, editor of the Palestine Chronicle, and co-author, with Ilan Pappé, of ‘Our Vision for Liberation’. Organised by Irish Palestine Solidarity Campaign, the event will take place at St Mary’s University College from 11am.

The free Féile concert, ‘Legends of Rock’ will take place on Thursday night at the Falls Park. Tribute bands will rock out to some of the greatest rock hits of all time. The line-up includes AC?DC, Alive and Dangerous, Hotter than Hell Kiss Tribute, Creedence Clearwater Review and Light.

What’s Going On!



10,000 people at Féile Dance Night singing the Four Non Blondes hit during Multunes powerful DJ set.



The biggest and best Féile Dance Night ever! pic.twitter.com/to8j7HMWhK — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) August 8, 2023

The broadcaster and author Eoghan Ó Neill will launch his book on the history of Raidió Fáilte on Friday at 2pm. Entitled “Abrasive Gaels” Stair Raidió Feirste agus Gaeil Feirste 1980-1991, the launch will include a O&A session on his and the station’s work over the years. The launch will be broadcast live on Raidió Fáilte 107.1 FM and online at www.raidiofailte.com.

Friday night Féile has something for everyone with Ciarán Bartlett and the enchanted curry half ’n’ half coming to the Devenish for all you comedy lovers. Irish language hip-hop lovers will go to the Falls Park for the return of headliners Kneecap. Last August, thousands of fans from all over the country flocked to see the group live in the Falls Park as part of the Féile – and now they're back.

Féile Dance Night 2023!



The young people of Belfast and beyond enjoying an incredible occasion at Féile an Phobail in the Falls Park tonight. pic.twitter.com/DfchUmnG4c — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) August 8, 2023

The infamous Féile an Phobail Poc Fada will make a return to the Black Mountain on Saturday morning. The Poc Fada is a very proud tradition for the GAA where Hurlers and Camogs have the opportunity to demonstrate their skills and determination as they battle against the elements and the mountainous conditions to keep their balance and co-ordination as they strike a sliothar over a lengthy course in the fewest strikes possible.

Get your running shoes on for the Féile 10k and 5k race which kicks off on Sunday at 9am, beginning at Malone College.

