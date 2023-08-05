Féile Fight Night: Crocker returns to Belfast with a bang

After almost two years away from fighting in his native city including a barren 2022, Lewis Crocker returned with a bang to improve to 17-0 with a statement victory over Greyvin Mendoza.

'The Croc' looked back to his mean, seek and destroy best as he broke the Barcelona-based Nicaraguan down to find the finish with a peach of a left hand to the temple in the fourth round.

Having teamed up trainer Billy Nelson in Glasgow earlier this year, Crocker put together a pair of wins before this return to his native city and announced his return in emphatic fashion, putting a difficult period behind him.

"This week I was thinking 'I feel good here, mentally and physically'," he said afterwards.

"I'd a tough time last year and to be back where I know is class and I'm excited for what's next.

"It's mad to think the stage I was at in life, never mind boxing, but I had good friends and family around me."

🥊 LEWIS CROCKER FINISHES IN ROUND 4! 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/rCSOouvIdI — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) August 4, 2023

An early left to the body clearly stung Mendoza whose early ambition began to fade and although the Vitor put together some decent phases of his own, the showboating as Crocker landed was clearly masking the fact he was felling the pace.

Bit by bit, Crocker started to chop away and it was no surprise that when the looping left dropped Mendoza, he took a look at his corner and opted not to rise with the culmination of punishment too much.

Revitalised, Crocker is now keen to move into a major showdown in December and is eyeing the winning of next month's IBO welterweight clash in Dublin between Tyrone McKenna and Nicholas Esposito.

"I see McKenna and the Italian - I'd like to go for that," he stressed.

"This is what I want. Nothing against McKenna, but I'm at this stage and it will be a great fight, especially in Belfast in December if he comes through. There's no reason why I can't kick on and I want to kick on."