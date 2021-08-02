Féile Fight Night: McCrory wary of big-punching Gorokhov in title challenge

PADRAIG McCrory knows it will be no walk in the park on Friday when he challenges Russian hard man Sergei Gorokhov for the WBC International Silver super-middleweight title, but believes he has the tools to get the job done.

The St James' man has been out of the ring for almost a year following his 70-second demolition of Mickey Ellison as a freak knee injury forced him out of a March showdown with Germaine Brown.

Now back to full health, the 33-year-old will square off against the big-punching Kaliningrad man who is two years his junior in what is a high-risk, high-reward fight that could see him propelled up the ladder of the 168lb division.

A popular figure in local boxing circles, McCrory will return to the scene of his victory over Steve Collins Jnr two years ago and is again looking forward to a huge crowd to spur him to what would be a huge win.

"I have trained hard and I'm fighting for a ranking title in my home town, so I'm excited for it," said 'The Hammer' who, along with wife Natasha, is expecting baby number three.

"Fans haven't been at a boxing event in well over a year, so it's great they are back and I'm expecting a special atmosphere.

"I don't think this guy has fought in an event like this or with such an atmosphere. I have to use to my advantage, but I can't rely on it. I've prepared well and I'm looking forward to taking my chance.

"If I win this title then I would enter the British rankings at number seven or so, so I will be highly ranked in both Britain and the world. Winning this would leave me on the verge of something massive."

Gorokhov scored a massive victory last time out when inflicting a first victory in 28 fights on Marko Nikolic in the Serb's back yard to claim the title and will have designs on taking another '0' against McCrory who has 11 wins in as many contests.

However, scratch the surface of his last win and it is evident the Serb had built his record against modest opposition, so context is everything.

"I think that his last win was a good one, obviously, but against a guy who had a padded record and if you look through it you realise that," McCrory agreed.

"But I know this guy comes to fight. I watched a fight he was beaten in and thought he won every round, so he is no mug. I know what he is going to bring to the table: he has a come-forward style, is aggressive and can punch a bit, so I know I have to be on my game."

That could make for an exciting battle as McCrory is certainly not lacking in the power department, but is not going to enter the ring with a gung-ho approach.

The Russian has a record of 11-2-2 and while never stopped, was down four times in his last defeat back in 2016, so the Belfast man suspects the visitor could be there for the taking should the opportunity arise.

Still, the plan will be to box and probe the openings to take the play away from Gorokhov and under the gaze of trainer Dee Walsh, McCrory will certainly enter with a good plan based on using his skills and bringing his power shots into play when there is a the time is right.

He took little time in finding the gaps against Ellison, but it was clever work that helped him find the target and the same can be expected on Friday night.

"There is the potential he can be hurt," he notes.

"Most super-middleweights punch hard enough anyway so it will be an exciting fight. I have to think my attributes and boxing ability is much better so that is something I need to use to my advantage, but if needs must, I will be ready for that (firefight) as well.

"This will be my third camp with Dee and while I have always had my own style, we have made some adjustments and I hope I can show that hard work on the night."