Féile Fight Night: Quinn secures Comonwealth title shot after Falls Park win

Conor Quinn lands a left to the body on Brayan Castro on Friday Jim Corr

Rising star, Conor Quinn will face Scotland's Chris Liddell at the Girdwood Community Hub in October for the Commonwealth super-flyweight title having successfully come through against Brayan Castro at the Falls Park.

The former Clonard amateur was sharp off the jab, put his punches together well and teased a stoppage in the first half against Castro who soon retreated into his shell and appeared content to see the contest out, but with six fights in under 12 months for Quinn who was sidelined for over two years, his career has gained traction as he improves to 7-0-1 ahead of his first title shot.

"I had to throw plenty, as he tucked up well and moved," said the West Belfast man.

"He wasn't throwing much back but I'm at the Falls Park, so close to home so it was unreal.

"I caught him with some good shots in the early rounds but he tucked up. I love a fight, someone to come at me.

"When I came back from Australia, I said to Mark (Dunlop, manager) I'd like four fights per year and he's got me six.

"I want a title fight next. I'm in boxing to win belts and to fight someone who will bring me on."

Kurt Walker took on former Kiko Martinez foe Jayro Fernando Duran and the Lisburn featherweight controlled the eight rounds in a lively encounter, boxing well against the ambitious visitor but cleared another hurdle with little fuss on an 80-72 decision to improve to 8-0.

Kurt Walker smiles as he gets set to attack

"He was tough and durable, but that's what I need: eight rounds against someone like that," stressed the Tokyo Olympian.

"He has knockouts on his record so you always have to be switched on. Kiko can bang and he (Duran) took him eight rounds as well so I knew he would be tough."

Armagh's James Freeman moved to 2-0 with an identical outcome against Naeem Ali at welterweight.

Fearghus Quinn was a 60-54 winner over Ramiro Blanco, while Galway's Kieran Molloy scored a highlight-reel KO as he blasted out Sam O'maison in the opening round of their welterweight bout.

The first fight of the bill saw Gerard Hughes claim a 40-36 points win over John Spencer at featherweight.

There was a chance that Hughes may have had a title fight on the card, but that fell through. Still, he has ambitions to revisit that in the near future.

"This was supposed to be a title fight, but that fell through," he revealed.

"I still got on the show and had a good four rounds, which I'm happy about. Hopefully we can revisit that and when we do, I'll be ready."