FÉILE 2023: Fight Night, theatre, books and debate today

SECOND OUT: Pádraig McCrory will face England's Steed Woodall at the Falls Park on Friday INPHO

THE first Friday of the Féile will see the much anticipated return of Fight Night.

Pádraig McCrory and Steed Woodall will go head-to-head at the Falls Park this evening while Sean McComb faces Alejandro Maya.

The Conlon Boxing event is certain to be a popular one with the sun finally beginning to break as the Féile festivities commence.

Organised by Brass Neck Theatre Company, the Project Children performance will tell the incredible stories and experiences of the children who travelled from Ireland to the US for respite during the Troubles.

Comedian Micky Bartlett will have you crying with laughter at The Devenish tonight with special guests Aaron Butler and Tommy McCarthy.

The Book Launch of Fra Hughes’ 'Voices from Donbas' takes place at St Mary’s University at 11am.

𝐎𝐧𝐞, 𝐖𝐞𝐞𝐤, 𝐓𝐨, 𝐆𝐨…



August 4th, the Falls Park will be rocking!!



Very limited tickets available… @feile_belfast #FeileFightNight pic.twitter.com/nDShienjIN — Conlan Boxing (@ConlanBoxing) July 28, 2023

Sinn Féin TD and Housing Spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin will discuss the importance of ending the housing shortage at ‘Housing: A Human and Constitutional Right’ at St Mary’s University at 3pm.

Jarlath Burns, The President Elect of the GAA will sit down in conversation with fellow Armagh Gael Professor Peter Finn, Principal of St Mary’s University College at 7pm. President-Elect of the GAA, Jarlath will delve into his GAA career as player and administrator, his professional career as an educator, and examine his aspirations and ambitions for the GAA under his Presidency.

Prof Peter Finn

This Friday, the Féile is where you’ll want to be with a variety of events for everyone to enjoy. More information on the Féile can be found here.