First residents move into Black Ridge development on Monagh Bypass

NEW HOME: Nicola Marshall and her daughter Fiadh getting the keys to their new home in Black Ridge View. They are joined by Harry Dyer from Apex Housing Association

THE NEW Black Ridge housing development in West Belfast has been officially opened.

The new development will contain 653 new homes including 549 social homes and 104 affordable homes for sale. Over the previous few weeks keys to 50 of the new homes on the Monagh Bypass have been handed over to new residents.

OPEN: The housing development officially opened on Wednesday

One of the first residents to move into her new home was Nicola Marshall. Nicola and her family waited two decades for a suitable home in the area and were delighted to be offered their new house in Black Ridge View.

“It’s made a big impact on us as a family," she said. "After renting privately for 20 years, it’s great to know that this house is all ours. As a mummy, it’s taken a weight off my shoulders knowing that my kids now have their family home.

"It’s close to the shops, my daughter Fiadh’s school; and near our family, who all live in and around the Andersonstown area. We’re really excited to be in the middle of a growing community which will see lots of families living together, with a sports hub, hotel and playparks all on our doorstep.”

Huge thanks to everyone who came along to today's official opening of #BlackRidgeBelfast.



It was our pleasure to showcase the quality of the new homes, thank all our partners and officially open this new development right in the heart of #WestBelfast. pic.twitter.com/S8g9Llz3cB — Apex Housing Association (@ApexHousingAssn) March 20, 2024

Peter Caldwell, Chairperson of Apex Housing Association, said: “We are delighted to mark the official opening of Black Ridge and to recognise the impact that these new homes will have on local people and families. The scale of this development means it will continue to play a significant role in addressing the demand for social and affordable housing in West Belfast. We look forward to seeing this new community grow and develop in the coming years.”

The housing development also includes community, retail and employment facilities, alongside green and play areas.

HOUSING: Cllr Paul Doherty alongside Apex Housing CEO Sheena McCallion

Welcoming the opening of the new homes, SDLP Councillor Paul Doherty said the homes would ease some of the housing stress in the area.

“The opening of the new Black Ridge housing development is a fantastic day for the hundreds of families who will have a home they can call their own. This project has been a long time in the making and will also include important community facilities and shops for the families moving into this area, alongside green spaces for children and young people to play.