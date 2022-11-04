Public rally today on Flax Medical Centre closure threat

AN outdoor public rally will be held this Friday in a bid to save the future of a GP surgery in Ardoyne.

Last week, it was revealed that Flax Medical Centre in Ardoyne handed back its contract to the Department of Health. It means that unless a new GP is secured the practice, which provides health care for over 3,000 patients, will close on December 31.

Rally - Friday 1pm - Flax Medical Centre



If this surgery is not replaced, 3000 people will lose their local GP and will be added to surrounding waiting lists.



This cannot be allowed to happen - especially in an area with high levels of health inequality.



Petition below 👇 pic.twitter.com/wp1N9WEdpe November 2, 2022

The practice is situated in the Flax Centre after it was established by Dr Tan in the early 1990s and is now led by Dr Monaghan.

Following a well-attended public meeting last Thursday, an outdoor public rally will take place at Flax Medical Centre on Friday (November 4) at 1pm.

Speaking after attending the public meeting, North Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly said: “Huge concerns have come from the recent public meeting in Ardoyne on the loss of the GP services which will leave over 3000 people without any access in the area.

Flax Medical Centre in Ardoyne

“We understand the facilities in the new community hub have the physical capacity but urgent action is needed to replace GP services.

“Sinn Féin have a meeting this week with a senior official from the Strategic Planning and Performance Group in the Health Department; who are responsible for organising and managing GP services in the North, to ensure there is no gap of GP services in the area.

“Ardoyne faces high levels of deprivation and health inequalities which will only worsen as the cost of living crisis continues. Every effort must be made to ensure this vital service is maintained.”