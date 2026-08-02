Thousands packed into the centre of Belfast on Sunday as Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2026 was officially opened by the Lord Mayor Róis-Máire Donnelly, An tUachtarán Catherine Connolly, the First and deputy First Ministers, and dignitaries from Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann.

The Ards branch of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann began proceedings with a rendition of the Star of the County Down, kicking off the Gig Rig celebrations at City Hall. They were followed by a specially curated performance combining performers from Ards CCÉ, South Asian Dance Academy, Belfast Bands Forum, and an array of highland dancers, pipers, and Irish dancers.

Speaking at the opening concert on the grounds of City Hall, First Minister Michelle O'Neill said Belfast was showing the world that it is proud of its heritage and confident in its future.

"The true value if the Fleadh is the welcome people will receive," she said. "It's about showing the diversity, the richness, the talent and the culture of this city."

STAR POWER: Oscar-winner James Martin (from An Irish Goodbye) takes a break from playing with a trad band to welcome American visitors Kelly Hemple, Brian Rainville and Will Petty of the Teamsters International union in the US

Deputy First Minister, Emma Little-Pengelly, also welcomed the opening of the Fleadh and referenced of the place names of the area in her address, referring in Irish to the River Lagan.

"Placenames rooted in our history but with a vibrant future. The Lagan. Abhainn an Lagáin. Lagan Wattèr."

Ardstiúrthóir of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann and former Fianna Fáil Senator Dr Labhrás Ó Murchú said the Fleadh had grown from modest beginnings to become "the largest Irish cultural festival in the world".

He added: "I believe this will be the best Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann of all time.

HELPING HAND: Some of the hundreds of Volunteers across the city centre providing a warm welcome and helping hand to visitors

"When words fail, music speaks. And that's what will be happening this week. Each of you, and each of the eight hundred thousand people who will come here, will be all focused on that simple message.

"They are leaving their homes throughout the world, and in the towns and villages of Ireland. They're all coming to this one, designated spot, where we're all the same and we can all treat each other with respect."

President Connolly praised Belfast for hosting the Fleadh for the first time.

"Today is a joyful occasion," she told the audience outside City Hall. "Over the next week, Belfast will welcome visitors from all corners of Ireland, and indeed the world, to the largest celebration of traditional music, song, dance and language.

"Cuireann sé gliondar ar mo chroí, an réimse leathán d'imeachtaí ceoil, ealaíona trí Ghaeilge atá ar chlár na Fleidhe.

"Agus nuair a fheictear an Ghaeilge á úsáid go nádúrtha ag ócáidí beo, bríomhara, a labhraítear an teanga agus a mhealltar níos mó daoine chuici."

MO CHEOL SIBH: Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald addressing crowds at the City Hall opening ceremony

After the formal opening, Fleadh-fans spread out across the pedestrianised city centre — and further afield — to enjoy music performances stretching from Fountain Street to High Street and from the Cathedral Quarter to the Gaeltacht Quarter.