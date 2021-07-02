Fleming Fulton parents' anger that Union flag won't be removed from outside school gates

ANGER: The flag outside Fleming Fulton Special Needs School on the Upper Malone Road

PARENTS of children at Fleming Fulton school in South Belfast have expressed their anger that a Union flag erected at the entrance will not be removed, despite pressure from local political and community representatives.

The flag appeared earlier this month at the front entrance of the integrated special needs school on the Upper Malone Road. There are no other flags along the stretch of the upper Malone Road.

This week, we reported that having met with the PSNI and community representatives over the issue, the Department for Infrastructure said no agreement was reached to remove the flag.

The PSNI have also advised that its removal could lead to the erection of more flags in the area and considered it “not appropriate” to remove it at this time.

Following our article, we have been contacted by a number of parents who have expressed their anger that the flag will not be removed.

One parent told us: "My wee boy is going in to Primary Five this year. That flag has never been outside the school in all the time he has been there – it has always been at Taughmonagh.

"Fleming Fulton is a mixed school with all types of religions and races. My son is at the age where he is asking me why that flag is there."

Another parent of a child at the school also expressed her anger.

"I don't like flags or what they stand for but this flag has been put there on purpose," she said.

"I think it is a very sad reflection that people will tolerate flags and the division and sectarianism associated with them.

"People travel from all over to Fleming Fulton because it is so well thought of."

South Belfast Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw has expressed her “frustration” and “disappointment” that the flag will not be removed.

In a letter written in response to Ms Bradshaw’s request to remove the flag, the Department for Infrastructure said: “In this particular case, the Department sought advice from the PSNI who advised that they have engaged with local community representatives to have the flag in question removed. However, no agreement has been reached.

“The PSNI further advised that if the flag was removed it is highly likely that a lot more would appear given the current tensions. Consequently, it is not considered appropriate to remove the flag at this time.”