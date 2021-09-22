Falls GP urges vulnerable to get flu vaccine

A WEST Belfast GP has encouraged people to take up this year’s flu vaccine if they are offered it.



Dr Michael McKenna said GPs will be starting the 2021/22 flu campaign within the next few weeks.



“We will be starting to call those in the vulnerable groups in the first instance then working down through the list. We were hoping that in a lot of instances we will be able to co-administer that with the Covid booster but that may not be possible in all cases.



“If you normally receive the vaccine then you can expect to hear something within the next few weeks or you can ask the surgery for details with the clinics are due to start in early October.



“The biggest concern at the moment is Covid infection and we really don’t want to see anyone with the flu and Covid at the same time as that will certainly increase the risk of hospitalisation and superimposed infection. The consequences and complications associated with that may not be particularly good.



“GPs will be contacting the patients in the first cohort soon but I would advise people to be patient and wait to be called but also to pay attention to the messaging coming out from the Public Health Agency.”



This comes as the programme is to be extended to cover all secondary school children from Years 8 to Year 12. In addition, those aged 50 to 64 will also be eligible to receive the jab again this year.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr McBride cautioned: “As a result of the low influenza activity levels last winter a lower level of population immunity against influenza is expected in 2021 to 2022.

“In the situation where social mixing and social contact return towards pre-pandemic norms, it is expected that winter 2021 to 2022 will be the first winter in the UK when seasonal influenza virus and other respiratory viruses such as RSV in children will co-circulate alongside Covid-19.

“The timing and magnitude of potential influenza and Covid-19 infection waves for winter 2021 to 2022 are currently unknown, however, modelling indicates the 2021 to 2022 influenza season in the UK could be up to 50 per cent larger than typically seen and it is also possible that the 2021 to 2022 influenza season will begin earlier than usual.

“Influenza vaccination is therefore an important priority this coming autumn to reduce morbidity and mortality associated with influenza, and to reduce hospitalisations during a time when the HSC may also be managing significant winter outbreaks of Covid-19.

“Please keep following the public advice to reduce the transmission of influenza and Covid-19, please get the vaccines and protect yourself, those that matter to you and the health service,” he advised.