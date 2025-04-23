Foodstock hub combines warm welcome with healthy lunch over schools' Easter break

ANDERSONSTOWN-based charity Foodstock is continuing its vital work supporting families during the school holidays by providing hundreds of healthy lunch packs for children over the Easter break.

As part of its ongoing commitment, the organisation is also keeping its children’s community library open—offering a welcoming space for young readers while schools are closed.

Paul Doherty, from Foodstock said: “During every school break, many families struggle to keep up with snacks and meals for their children. It can be a costly and a stressful week to say the least."

The SDLP councillor says the Andersonstown Road Community Solidarity Hub provides a safe place for children to gather and study during the Easter break — while enjoying a healthy meal.

"The lunch packs are filled with fresh fruit items, healthy drinks and snacks and all are welcome to avail of this," he said. "We have been providing this service during every school break for some time now and can see the benefits for many families. This has been a real community effort.”

The free lunch packs and children’s library are available at Foodstock’s Community Solidarity Hub on the Andersonstown Road from 9:30am to 1pm, running until Saturday lunchtime.

Added Cllr Doherty: "All families are welcome to call in, pick up a nutritious pack, and let the kids enjoy a good book during the Easter break."