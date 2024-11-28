Foodstock launch Christmas card to raise funds to support people in need this winter

WEST Belfast anti-poverty charity Foodstock has launched a Christmas card to raise vital funds to support families living across Belfast this winter.

The cards will be on sale in the run up to Christmas from Foodstock Solidarity Hub on the Andersonstown Road.

Founder of Foodstock, Paul Doherty said: “We have been seeing very concerning increases in food bank use in recent weeks and we anticipate this to be one of the worst winters we will have encountered," he explained.

"By selling this card over the Christmas period, we hope to raise funds which will help put food on the table for many individuals and families who are really struggling.

"We also want to help people heat their homes, make sure children wake up to gifts on Christmas morning and reach hundreds of vulnerable residents with turkey dinners over the holidays.

“Since Foodstock began we have seen communities around us step up for others in an incredible way. When people need it most we are seeing an outpouring of solidarity and generosity. From people donating food and new toys to their own time to look out for others.

"We see selfless acts on a daily basis, but at Christmas time, many people are aware of what families, especially those with young children are facing and they go the extra mile. This Christmas card is a practical way for Foostock to raise funds this year so that we can ensure that no one is left behind this winter.

“While many of us look forward to the holiday period and spending time with our families, there are families out there who are sadly contemplating not having a Christmas at all due to financial pressures. At Foodstock, and as a community, we aren’t prepared to let that happen and will be working to reach those living in crisis and will lend a helping hand where we can.”

Foodstock Christmas cards are priced at £1 each and available in packs of 5. These are available from Foodstock, Community Solidarity Hub, 150 Andersonstown Road from Monday to Saturday right up to Christmas Eve and will also appear at stalls at local supermarkets and fairs over the festive period.