ANDERSONSTOWN-based charity Foodstock has launched its annual Christmas Wish Tree, aiming to reach a record number of children as more families face the reality of being unable to afford Christmas this year due to severe financial and personal pressures.

The Christmas Wish Tree, located at Foodstock’s hub on the Andersonstown Road, is decorated with tags — each one representing a child referred to the charity for support this festive season.

Members of the public can take a tag and purchase a gift for a child in need.

Founder Paul Doherty said the charity has already seen an unprecedented level of need across the community.

“Since the end of October, health visitors, social workers, and community advice workers have been pointing us toward families who are facing real hardship,” he explained.

“For many of them, Christmas is way down the list of priorities because of the issues they’re dealing with right now.

“Each tag represents a real child who deserves to feel the magic of Christmas,” Paul said.

“Since putting the Wish Tree up last week, the response has been incredible. Whole families have been calling in, lifting tags and buying gifts for children they’ve never met.

"It would warm your heart to witness that level of solidarity.”

Last Christmas, Foodstock provided new toys for over 2,000 children, delivered 600 cooked Christmas dinners, and distributed hundreds of food hampers to families struggling over the holiday period.

With pressures increasing this year, Paul expects the demand to rise further.

“Sadly, we are preparing for those figures to increase,” Paul added.

“We aren’t prepared to let any child be left behind. Christmas is more than just gifts under the tree – it’s about creating lasting, happy memories. We simply couldn’t do this without our community rallying behind us. I think that sums up West Belfast.”

To support the appeal, Foodstock is encouraging the public to call into the hub, lift a tag from the Wish Tree, donate a new toy, or donate food items for the charity’s Christmas hampers.

For more information on how to get involved, call into the Foodstock Hub on the Andersonstown Road.