'Amazing response' as West Belfast gets behind Ukraine appeal

A WEST Belfast food bank is accepting donations to help people fleeing war in Ukraine.

Foodstock is working alongside Belfast's Ukrainian community to gather essential supplies for those impacted by Russia's invasion. Items will be driven to Ukraine by lorry, which will leave the Andersonstown Road food bank on Friday.

Paul Doherty, Foodstock Founder, said they're "working against the clock" to try to get as many essential items as they can.

"We're taking in donations of winter clothing, non-perishable foods, first aid equipment, toiletries, nappies, and hygiene products," he said.

"This door hasn't stopped. The response has been amazing. The people of West Belfast always step up and they really have this morning between schools, local businesses, sports clubs – the lot. We've had people getting in touch wanting to help and wanting to volunteer and do anything they can to help the people of Ukraine.

"The thing that struck me this morning is that we've had people whose kids have seen what is happening on TV, and they're asking what they can do to help. It's impacting everybody. People in West Belfast are putting themselves in the shoes of people in Ukraine and they're responding to that."

Foodstock will be accepting donations for Friday's shipment until Thursday evening, but plans to continue its appeal in the weeks ahead.

"We're doing what we can to get all of these essential items shipped out on Friday, and we're hoping to get another lorry quite soon," Paul explained. "It looks like it's going to be an ongoing appeal to try to get as much aid to people fleeing Ukraine as possible.

"We're very grateful for the support we've had and again, we're appealing for anybody who can help to contact us and come forward."

Earlier today, the UN's refugee chief, Filippo Grandi, said 500,000 people have fled Ukraine since the start of Russia's invasion.

At the time of writing, delegations from Kyiv and Moscow are holding discussions at the Ukraine-Belarus border amidst the ongoing conflict.