Forbairt Feirste aim to bring Irish language arts extravaganza to Belfast for first time since 1997

OIREACHTAS REDUX: Jake MacSiacais, Director of Forbairt Feirste lays out plan to bring mega-Gaeilge event back to Belfast

A WEST Belfast Irish language group is hoping to bring a prestigious Irish arts and culture event to Belfast.

Oireachtas na Samhna is the main event of Oireachtas na Gaeilge, which is held on the last weekend of October or the first of November, when more than 100,000 people attend the seven-day event.

Founded in 1897 by Conradh na Gaeilge, it has not been hosted in Belfast since 1997.

Now, Forbairt Feirste are hoping to bring the festival to the North in 2025 and 2026.

Director, Jake MacSiacais explained: "Oireachtas na Samhna is the biggest Irish language literature, dance, culture and arts festival.

"It celebrates everything from the Irish language to culture and history and much of the proceedings are broadcast live on TG4.

"We are preparing an application to bring Oireachtas na Samhna to Belfast in 2025 and 2026.

Oireachtas na Samhna I mBéal Feirste. Feach thíos 👇👇#Gaeilge pic.twitter.com/JR2XYbw1i6 — ForbairtFeirste (@Ffeirste) August 18, 2023

"It brings about £10 million in spend with it and we think is Belfast an ideal host for this unique celebration, especially with so many Irish language speakers now in the city. We think it would bring Oireachtas na Samhna to another level. We also think it is very important that the Irish language is seen as a major contributor to the economy in the city."

Forbairt Feirste have set up a working group with representatives from Hastings Hotels, Belfast City Council, Visit Belfast and the Department for Communities.

FÍSEÁN Oireachtas na Gaeilge ag lorg tairiscintí ó bhailte ar fud na hÉireann le bheith ina n-óstbhailte. Is í Máirín Nic Dhonnchadha ceannasaí Oireachtas na Gaeilge ... pic.twitter.com/OAs82632ib — NuachtTG4 (@NuachtTG4) June 15, 2023

The group is also establishing an organising committee with all of the Irish language groups in the city who will come together to create a mammoth social and cultural programme across the city. Groups involved include Cumann Cultúrtha Mhic Reachtain in North Belfast, Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich in West Belfast, An Droichead in South Belfast and Skainos in East Belfast, home to Gaeilge project Turas.

To express an interest in participating in the Commitree, you can contact Jake by email