Forthspring opens 2025 admissions for Afterschools Programme

FORTHSPRING Inter Community Group, based at the Springfield/Woodvale interface, has announced that admissions are now open for their 2025 Afterschools Programme, known locally as Springers.

Open to children aged four and up, Springers offers more than just childcare.

Running Monday to Friday from 1:30pm–5:45pm, the programme is designed to provide a warm, welcoming, and supportive environment where children can play, learn, grow, and feel part of a wider community family.

With school pick-up available for just £4, and daily rates set at £20 per child (or £5 per day for unwaged families), Forthspring makes high-quality afterschool care accessible to families across West Belfast.

What Makes Springers So Special?

Springers is built on the values of community, compassion, and inclusion, with a focus on supporting every aspect of a child’s wellbeing. Children can enjoy:

Healthy snacks daily

Homework help and emotional support

Fun, creative activities with friends

Built-in mental health support

Garden-based learning

A safe place where they truly belong

In a time when many families are facing increased pressures, Forthspring offers a trusted, community-led solution that supports both children and parents. Rooted in nearly 30 years of cross-community and peacebuilding work, Forthspring continues to be a vital hub of hope, connection and opportunity for Clonard, Shankill, and beyond.

Families are invited to register their interest early, as places are limited and fill quickly. For more information or to sign up, call 028 9031 3945 or email play@forthspring.com.