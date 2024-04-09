12-year-old and 14-year-old arrested after Falls Park anti-social behaviour

A 12-year-old and a 14 year-old were arrested after anti-social behaviour and underage drinking in the Falls Park at the weekend.

At around 6:50pm on Saturday evening, police received a report that a large group of young people had congregated in Falls Park and that alcohol was being consumed by children. Officers and council staff attended and confiscated a significant amount of alcohol.

Police officers dealt with issues of anti-social behaviour, assaults and criminal damage, which included fires as well as a quad bike being seized. Four police officers were subsequently assaulted by some of the young people and the back windscreens of two police vehicles were also damaged.

Neighbourhood Inspector Róisín Brown said: “While thankfully no officers received any serious injuries and all were able to remain on duty, these assaults to our officers when simply doing their job are not acceptable.

"Officers are trying their best to keep the local community of West Belfast safe and they do not come to work and expect to be assaulted. Assaults on police must not be tolerated as simply being ‘part of the job’.”

“Three young people aged 13, 14 and 15 have been reported to the Youth Diversion Officer for restorative outcomes, whilst two other young people aged 12 and 14 were arrested, one spending the night in custody.

"A number of young people were taken home to their parents and guardians after consuming alcohol. We are aware of the ongoing issues in the Falls Park area and continue to listen to the concerns of the local community."

She added: "Those who choose to engage in anti-social behaviour are only hurting their own communities, neighbours and friends.

“We ask parents and guardians to speak to their young people and to know where they are to prevent them from engaging in behaviour which could result in injury or a criminal record.

"I want to reassure the community that police will continue to carry out additional patrols across West Belfast, and I ask anyone who witnesses anti-social or criminal behaviour to contact police on 101 so that we can respond.”