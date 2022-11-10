Four visionary firms shortlisted for 2022 Aisling Business Award

UP FOR GRABS: Last year's winner of the Aisling Business Award Greg Maguire of Humain with Argento and Let's Go Hydro founder and Aisling sponsor Pete Boyle, Abby Briers of Argento and judging panel member Máirtín Ó Muilleoir

Four go-ahead companies have been shortlisted for the Aisling Business Award sponsored by Let's Go Hydro and Argento - two companies founded by former Aisling Business Award recipient Pete Boyle.

They are:

Belfast Brew Co - the city's newest brewery with production in Boucher Road and their first pub location, Bullhouse East, on the Newtownards Road. The brainchild of William Mayne, the company was founded in 2016 to bring to market styles of beer not commonly available here. The first beers brewed were an Imperial Stout and a Comber Potato Saison!

Licensing laws: Brewers call for review of surrender principlehttps://t.co/tf9ucFFsrq pic.twitter.com/fiwa1IvyYu — Bullhouse Brew Co (@bullhousebrewco) July 3, 2022

After a four year fight to get a licence and a marathon trek through the local licensing law jungle, William finally got permission to open Bullhouse East earlier this year. He hopes to open the Boucher Road brewery to the public as a brewhouse during World Cup games - courts permitting.

SLÁINTE: The Bullhouse team

Trimedika. Based in the Belfast MET e3 building on the Springfield Road in West Belfast, Tramedika is an award-winning company which manufactures hospital grade non-contact thermometers. A precision-engineered tool, designed to positively impact and better manage infection across healthcare globally. TRITEMP™ has proven to be the best temperature measuring solution for a wide variety of healthcare customers and medical facilities.

The @UlsterBank team listening to Accelerator alumni @molloy_roisin from Trimedika talking about how networking is key to any business! pic.twitter.com/SKqVUyOtBe — John Ferris (@fundingtales) April 25, 2018

"We want to directly improve the lives of patients, nurses, hospitals, healthcare, and the planet," says co-founder Roisin Molloy.

INNOVATORS: Roisin Molloy and Julie Brien of Trimedika

"Frontline staff deserve the best tools so that they can, in turn, deliver the highest patient care."

Kerr Property (A KeltBray Group Company) Led by veteran Belfast developer Martin Conlon, Kerry Property is a part of the Keltbray Group Company - the mega-British building company founded by West Belfast native Brendan Kerr. The company's latest and most ambitious project is the transformation of the Brookfield Mill on the Crumlin Road into high-spec homes for housing association Clanmil. The four storey linen factory was built in 1850. It closed in the early 1960s. The Flax Trust converted the building into a small business incubator centre in 1977. Four years ago, the building was acquired by Keltbray and Kerr Property will hand over the first homes imminently.

The transformation of the historic Brookfield Mill in Ardoyne into social housing, consisting of 77 homes is set to be completed in November. Full story in this week's paper. pic.twitter.com/TYZuYEHEC8 — North Belfast News (@NorthBelfastNew) October 14, 2022

Cranmore Executive Search. A recruitment company with a difference, Cranmore Executive Search focuses on hiring talent for companies and academic institutions across the developed world. Only a small portion of its clients are based here. Managing Partner Seán Carter, speaking at the ribbon-cutting of his firm's new Cathedral Quarter offices earlier this year said the company was set on a high-growth trajectory and planned to recruit more staff this year to service its global client base.

The Aisling Business Award Judging Panel, led by Phoenix Natural Gas Chairman Peter Dixon will visit the four businesses ahead of the awards with the winner being announced at the Aisling Awards gala on 25 November in the Europa Hotel. Previous recipients of the Aisling Business Award include Andor Technology, Bryson Recycling, Botanic Inns, Blx Box, Stellify Media and, last year, animation company Humain Studios.