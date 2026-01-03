A PIONEERING framework designed to enhance Irish language development in Irish-medium primary schools was celebrated at a special launch as CCEA, St Mary's University College Belfast, educators and students gathered to mark a significant milestone for Irish-medium education.

Funded by CCEA and the Department of Education, this research-informed framework has been specifically designed to meet the needs of Irish-medium primary schools and units across the North.

The framework provides educators with practical, guidance to strengthen and enrich the teaching and learning of Irish across the curriculum. It offers clear support for teacher planning, sets realistic yet ambitious expectations for language development, and delivers greater consistency and coherence in pupils’ Irish language learning.

Speaking at the launch, CCEA Chief Executive, Gerry Campbell, said: “The development of Creat Teanga marks a milestone in Irish-medium education. This framework is the product of collaboration at its very best. This resource adds strength to Irish-medium primary education, and the partnership with St Mary’s University College ensures lasting impact.

“Creat Teanga represents not just a framework, but a vision for how Irish can be nurtured and sustained for generations to come.”

Professor Peter Finn, Principal of St Mary’s University College, added: “I am delighted with the outcome of significant collaboration between our College and CCEA. With the launch of Creat Teanga Bunscoile, an Irish language framework, we now have a new resource which will support and strengthen the teaching and learning of Irish in Irish-medium primary settings.”

Creat Teanga represents a significant step forward in supporting Irish language development across Foundation Stage, Key Stage 1 and Key Stage 2. The framework will be phased into Irish-medium primary schools and units, with further resources from CCEA to follow.