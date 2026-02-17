A FREE breakfast club for children has been launched thanks to a new partnership between Foodstock charity and Clanmil Housing, supporting children and their families in the local community.

The breakfast club is located at Hub West Community Space at Caffrey Hill on the Glen Road.It will run every Friday morning from 7.30am to 8.45am during term time, offering children and young people a free, healthy breakfast on their way to school.

Those attending can enjoy hot porridge, fresh fruit and a drink, helping them start the school day nourished, focused and ready to learn.

Paul Doherty, founder of Foodstock, said he was delighted to welcome everyone on the launch morning.

“This ongoing community initiative is open to all and gives children the very best start to their day in class," he said.

"The feedback we have received to date drives us even more to reach as many children as possible. Parents and teachers tell us that young people are happier, healthier and have greater focus in class, removing many barriers to their education.

Tucking in

"We are delighted to partner with Clanmil and expand this initiative at their community spaces. We believe that this will hugely benefit children and families going forward.”

Darren Lynch, Belfast Area Housing Manager at Clanmil, added: We are delighted to partner with Foodstock to bring this free breakfast club to Hub West.

"Ensuring children have access to a healthy breakfast can make a real difference to their wellbeing and their ability to learn. This initiative reflects our commitment to supporting people to live well and strengthening communities, and we’re proud to host a programme that helps give children the best possible start to their school day.

"We look forward to bringing the free breakfast club to other areas across Belfast in the coming months.”