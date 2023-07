Free weekend Divis and Black Mountain shuttle bus returns for summer

WALK ON THE MOUNTAIN: The free bus will take walkers up to the mountain

A FREE shuttle bus service which goes to and from Divis and Black Mountain is returning again this year for summer.

The service will run every weekend from Saturday 15 July to Monday 28 August from including the Monday 28 August bank holiday.

Pick ups will begin at Colin Connect and onto Blacks Road Park and Ride, Falls Road, Whiterock Road, Springfield Road, Glen Road Terminus, Lámh Dhearg and then Divis.