Fundraiser in New York for Glór na Mona's flagship Croí na Carraige plans

A FUNDRAISER will be held in New York on Thursday night to raise much-needed funds for West Belfast Irish language organisation Glór na Mona.

Based on the Whiterock Road, Glór na Móna’s current facility An Ghael Ionad, has built a reputation both nationally and internationally as a ground-breaking community hub for grassroots language regeneration and Irish-medium youth work which has become a vital component of the burgeoning Irish language network across the city.

The success of An Ghael Ionad and the expansion of Glór na Móna's projects has led to plans to develop their ambitious vision for a purpose-built youth, community and heritage facility on the vacant council land adjacent to the current centre. The project, known as Croí na Carraige (Heart of the Rock), however, is facing a funding shortfall of around £600,000.

Around £1 million of capital funds has been secured, which includes £500,000 from Belfast City Council and money from the Irish Language Investment Fund and the Shared Island Fund.

In April, the International Longshoremen Association in the US pledged to raise £500,000 amongst its members to support the Croí na Carraige project.

On Thursday, Glór na Mona are bringing their capital fundraising campaign stateside with a landmark event in Rosie O’Grady’s in Manhattan.

Amongst guests will be West Belfast MP Paul Maskey and renowned TV presenter and musician Doireann Ní Ghlacáin, whilst the event will be opened by the talented Brooklyn musician Chris Byrne.

Glór na Móna founder-member and newly elected President of national language body, Conradh na Gaeilge, Ciarán Mac Giolla Bhéin, said: "We are calling on the New York Irish American community to do likewise and support our cocktail party fundraising event in Rosie O’Grady’s on June 5.

"We are incredibly grateful to the likes of the Irish Echo, Power Sustainable, Fine Construction, Silvercrest, the O’Cathain Law Group and the AOH and others who have supported the event to date.

"We welcome any and all support that helps us make the Croí na Carraige project a reality."

Speaking ahead of the event in Manhattan which he will address, West Belfast MP Paul Maskey added: "We believe that this ground-breaking project will become a flagship Irish language community project that can develop as a best practice example of grassroots minority language community development that can provide national and international inspiration to those working in this field.

"As the MP for West Belfast, I have witnessed first hand the hugely positive impact Glór na Móna has had on the lives of particularly young people in the community and the influence it has had on the broader language revival movement.

"We fully support the ambition of the Croí na Carraige capital project and look forward to working with Glór na Móna to make it a reality."