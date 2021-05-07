Fundraiser to secure new inquest into Martha Campbell killing

NOT FORGOTTEN: Martha’s brother Tony Campbell says his sister was ‘a typical 13-year-old’

A SPONSORED walk is being organised to help fund legal costs for the family of a 13-year-old schoolgirl shot dead in Springhill.

Martha Campbell was gunned down on Springhill Crescent on the 14 May 1972.

The shooting is one of a small number of child killings that lies unclaimed by any organisation. However, her family and local witnesses have long believed that the British Army shot her, having directed fire at her from a position in the flats of Moyard Park, which overlooked the area.

Staff at Ó Muirigh Solicitors will hike up Divis Mountain on 15 May in a bid to raise money to pay for expert witnesses as Martha’s family attempts to secure a new inquest into her killing.

Solicitor Pádraig Ó Muirigh said there was “no proper investigation into the circumstances of her death by the RUC and the inquest held in September 1972 was deeply flawed”.

A Historical Enquiries Team (HET) report on the murder alleged it had accessed “the only remaining Army records” relating to the incident, and there was “no evidence to place the Army in Moyard Park at the time”.

Excellent article in @ATownNews with @OMuirighSols and Tony Campbell, the older brother of Martha Campbell, a 13-year-old schoolgirl who was shot dead by the British Army on May 14th 1972.

Nearly 2/3 of the target raised already - unbelievable support 👏👏https://t.co/VJDih0hmIS pic.twitter.com/O6qc0ALjbj — Paper Trail (@papertrailpro) May 6, 2021

However, new evidence uncovered last year by Ciarán Mac Airt, from legacy research charity Paper Trail, confirmed that a British Army unit were in the area and had fired shots at the time.

British Army logs from the UK’s National Archives places the 1st Kings Regiment in the area at 8.10pm. The logs report that at 8.30pm the regiment had been “firing for some minutes”.

At 9.15pm, the 1st Kings Regiment reported to army headquarters that it had fired 23 rounds from the Moyard area at “gunmen” between 8.30pm and 8.55pm. Shortly afterwards, at 9.20pm, it logged the death of Martha Campbell.

The log placed the time of death, by gunshot wounds, at 8.30pm but said that circumstances of her killing were “not known”.

Ó Muirigh Solicitors is representing the Campbell family as they apply to the Attorney General to request a new inquest into the circumstances of Martha’s death.

Mr Ó Muirigh said his firm have taken statements from “various witnesses” as they seek a new inquest.

“We also intend to engage various expert witnesses to review the evidence in the case including a ballistic expert, an independent pathologist and a consultant engineer to review the scene as it was in 1972,” he said.

“Our staff will be taking part in a sponsored walk of Divis Mountain on Saturday 15th May 2021 to raise money to help cover the cost of the expert witnesses required.

“We would greatly appreciate your support and attach below a link to our Just Giving page if you would like to provide a donation.”

Martha’s older brother Tony said: “Martha was a typical 13-year-old girl who just loved her friends, she was such a fun-loving wee girl who could also be a bit mischievous at times.

“Up until now Martha has been one of the forgotten victims, hopefully that changes. Our family would like to thank everyone for their support.”

To donate to the fundraising efforts visit.