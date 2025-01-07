Man shot in Newtownabbey was off-duty police officer

THE man shot in Newtownabbey last night was an off-duty police officer, the PSNI have confirmed.

The shooting happened in the Beverley Road area at 9.30pm. It is believed the man was shot with his personal firearm. Police had earlier said that a 29-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of offences including attempted murder.

Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson said: “I can confirm that the injured man was an off-duty police officer, who was taken to hospital and is currently receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. My thoughts are with him, his family and we will offer every support to them while he recovers.

“While our investigation is at an early stage, we do not believe this is a terrorism related incident.

“A 29-year-old man was arrested at the scene and he remains in police custody at this time. We will continue to liaise with other key stakeholders, including the Police Federation."