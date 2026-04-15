SDLP West Belfast Councillor Paul Doherty has expressed concern following a large numbers of scramblers gathering in Falls Park.

Around 20 vehicles were involved in what he said was anti-social behaviour in the area on Sunday night.

It is the second month in a row that Councillor Doherty has raised concerns about scramblers in the Falls Park.

Councillor Paul Doherty said: “Large numbers of young people on scramblers were again involved in anti-social behaviour in Falls Park on Sunday night, causing disruption and concern for local residents.

"This is a public space that the community has invested heavily in and it must remain open and welcoming for everyone.

“I have engaged with police on this issue and while the last thing we want is for any young person to end up with a criminal record, there must be respect for the park and for public safety.

“We need to look at alternative ways to address this issue and I have brought forward proposals around dedicated sites for scrambler use. However, this behaviour cannot be allowed to continue and action is needed before someone is seriously hurt.”