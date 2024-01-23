Further Translink strike action planned for February 1

TRANSLINK workers are set for another day of strike action next week over pay demands.

The three public transport trade unions, Unite, GMB and SIPTU will notify Translink today of further planned strike action on Thursday, February 1. It is the first of a likely four further days of strike action to be taken in February.

The notification marks a further escalation in the industrial action of bus and rail workers demanding Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris release funding for public transport services and allow a cost of living pay increase.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Last week’s strike action in Northern Ireland represented an historic mobilisation of workers demanding Chris Heaton-Harris release funds to provide a pay increase for public service workers.

“In the absence of any movement on pay, public transport workers have been left with no alternative but to escalate their strike action with further strikes. They can be assured of the continued support of Unite in that fight.”

GMB, regional organiser Peter Macklin said: “Chris Heaton-Harris’ behaviour to date to workers, our public services and indeed the public has been nothing short of disgraceful. His attempts to weaponise the funding of public services and pay have backfired leaving him increasingly isolated.

“He is solely responsible for the current wave of strike action – he must release the funds which he is withholding from workers and public services.”

SIPTU regional organiser Niall McNally said: “Public transport workers demand the release of the funds needed for a cost of living pay increase.

“Workplace reps have unanimously agreed an escalated schedule of industrial action including four further days of strikes in February. The three unions are also seeking to coordinate our action with that of the wider trade union movement to keep the maximum pressure on Chris Heaton-Harris so that we can win for workers and our public services.”

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll has commended public transport workers for declaring further strike action.

“Public transport workers are bravely taking the fight for pay to the Tories,” he said.

“Workers cannot wait for the DUP to get their act together or for Stormont to return and save the day. Trade union members at Translink are leading the way by escalating their action and calling for the Secretary of State to release the money for pay.

“Last week’s public sector strike was an immense demonstration of the power workers hold. Combined with treacherous weather, it showed the critical role workers play and proved that they will not be taken advantage of or browbeaten into submission.

“Public transport workers are now adapting a bolder and much-needed strategy. The trade union movement must strike while the iron is hot and join them in declaring more public sector strike dates as a bare minimum.

“If workers at Translink and elsewhere raised the call for a general strike others are sure to follow. Fully funded public services, with well paid workers at their core, are essential for workers in all sectors.”