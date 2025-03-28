Gaelic Games: Antrim club hurling season gets underway

A NEW season in Antrim club hurling gets underway on Sunday with action across four divisions.

Last year, there were three reserve teams involved but that number has grown with Loughgiel, Dunloy, Cushendall, Naomh Éanna, Ballycastle, St Paul’s, Rossa and Glenarm all fielding second team in various divisions.

The honours in Division One went to Cushendall last year and the county champions begin their defence with an away trip to St John’s on Sunday afternoon ina repeat of their epic county semi-final last year.

Rossa also have a home opener this week as Ballycastle head to the city, while Naomh Éanna are on the road with Loughgiel the destination.

Elsewhere in Division One, Portaferry welcome Dunloy, while the Ards derby between Ballygalget and Ballycran has been rescheduled for next week.

In Division Two, there is a cross-town meeting as Carryduff cross the county border to face Sarsfield’s at the Bear Pit, while the other games in the west of the city see St Gall’s open against Clooney Gaels and St Paul’s host Cushendun.

Bredagh have an away trip to face Loughgiel’s second string, while the remaining games will see Creggan welcome Carey, Tír na nÓg host Glenariffe and Cloughmills take on Glenarm.

Division Three contains a number of those reserve teams entered this year with all away from home this week as Naomh Éanna travel to Rasharkin, while Davitt’s welcome Dunloy, Lámh Dhearg host Ballycastle and Armoy hosting Cushendall. The sole game without a reserve outfit involved takes place at Gort na Móna with Glenravel the visitors.

Division Four has more of the reserve outfits with Rossa welcoming Glenarm first the first game of a doubleheader at Rossa Park.

Next door as St Paul’s II host Loch Mór Dál gCais in the second game of the day, while elsewhere, there is a cross-city clash between Belfast Saints and Ardoyne, while St Brigid’s travel to Ballymena as Larne have the bye this week in the nine-team division.

There is also a refixture in football’s Division One this week as Aldergrove host Portglenone.



O’Neills Antrim Hurling League Division One (Sunday, 4pm)

Portaferry v Dunloy (2pm)

St John’s v Cushendall

Loughgiel v Naomh Éanna (4.30pm)

O’Donovan Rossa v Ballycastle



O’Neills Antrim Hurling League Division Two (Sunday, 2pm)

St Gall’s v Clooney Gaels

Creggan v Carey

Tír na nÓg v Glenariffe

St Paul’s v Cushendun

Loughgiel II v Bredagh

Sarsfield’s v Carryduff

Cloughmills v Glenarm



O’Neills Antrim Hurling League Division Three (Sunday, 2pm)

Davitt’s v Dunloy II

Armoy v Cushendall II

Rasharkin v Naomh Éanna II

Gort na Móna v Glenaravel

Lámh Dhearg v Ballycastle II



O’Neills Antrim Hurling League Division Four (Sunday, 2pm)

Ballymena v St Brigid’s

St Paul’s II v Loch Mór (4pm)

Belfast Saints v Ardoyne

Rossa II v Glenarm II



O’Neills Antrim Football League Division One (Sunday, 2pm)

Aldergrove v Portglenone