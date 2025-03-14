Gaelic Games: Antrim club season gets underway with Division One football

SPRING has arrived, which means it’s time for the Antrim club leagues to get underway with Division One football - new rules included - doing the honours this week.

The format remains the same as last year with 16 teams in the top tier that will play each other once, with the title then decided by way of playoffs as the top four go into semi-finals, whilst at the foot of the table, it’s a battle to avoid the bottom four which will see relegation playoffs.

With Antrim hosting Sligo in a crunch National League game on Sunday, teams will be without county players and it is also why the majority of the opening club games will take place on Saturday.

Last year, St Brigid’s claimed Division One honours for the first time in the club’s history with a victory over Cargin in the final but the South Belfast side will wait to begin its defence with a home game against Glenravel, which has been refixed until next month.

St Paul’s were also celebrating last year as they claimed the Division Two title and their return to the top flight begins on their home patch with Creggan the visitors.

Dunloy also gained promotion through the championship route and they too have a home game to begin as they welcome Aghagallon to Pearse Park.

County champions Cargin hit the road for their opening game of the season as they make the journey to Ahoghill a little later on Saturday evening, while county finalists Portglenone are also on their travels as they head to Aldergrove.

Elsewhere, there is an all-Belfast affair set for De La Salle Park on Saturday as St Gall’s host Rossa with both teams seeking to build momentum for the year ahead, while Lámh Dhearg welcome Tír na nÓg to Hannahstown.

The action began on Wednesday evening with a game brought forward as last year’s Intermediate champions, Ballymena scored a 4-13 to 0-14 win over St John’s.



O’Neills Antrim Football League Division One

(Saturday 4pm unless stated)

Aldergrove v Portglenone

St Gall’s v O’Donovan Rossa

Lámh Dhearg v Tír na nÓg

St Paul’s v Creggan

Dunloy v Aghagallon

Ahoghill v Cargin (Saturday 6pm)