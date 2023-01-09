Gaelic Games: Antrim exit Dr McKenna Cup as Cavan triumph in Portglenone

Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup, Group C

Antrim 0-9 Cavan 2-10

SEVEN points off the boot of Oisin Brady helped Cavan to an opening win in the Dr McKenna Cup as they accounted for Antrim at a cold and windy Portglenone on Sunday.

The result means Antrim's interest in the pre-season competition comes to an end, but despite a second defeat, there was certainly an improvement from Wednesday's comprehensive loss to Armagh.

Still, it was far from a perfect display with 15 wides over the course of the game and had it not been for the brilliance of goalkeeper Mick Byrne, Cavan could have had many more than the two majors they scored on the day.

Manager Andy McEntee made a few changes in terms of personnel and positions from the loss at the Athletic Grounds with Creggan's Ruairi McCann starting at full-forward and his clubmate reverting to centre-forward, while Patrick Finnegan started ahead of his St Brigid's clubmate Jack Dowling, Pat Shivers opened ahead of Ryan Murray and Eoghan McCabe got the nod in place of Ronan Boyle with a reshuffle of the decks in how they lined out.

It seemed to give the Saffrons a little more balance as they were more solid around the middle and created opportunities, but their shooting was off on the day although it was far from easy conditions with a swirling wind blowing into the top left corner of Kelly Park.

But after Wednesday's loss, McEntee called for a response from his side and the new boss felt he got it.

"I think so, but the bit that was most disappointing was the finishing," he said.

"We had loads of the ball, tackled well, contested kick-outs well and did a lot of things better than the other night. Obviously, it's still not good enough and the two goals were ultimately the difference.

"Mick Byrne was called into action a lot more than their 'keeper, but it was definitely a lot better and (if we were) a little bit more accurate up front, it could have been a tighter game."

Cavan made the brighter start and worked the ball well, earning a free that was kicked by Oisin Brady.

Brady would land four points in the first half with one of those from play, while Antrim would struggle with their shooting despite having the wind somewhat at their backs with with nine wides in the opening period.

Dominic McEnhill did level from a free, but the hosts were stung on nine minutes as a shot from Gerard Smith came back off the posts and dropped kindly into the arms of Martin Reilly who rattled the net.

Reilly was denied a second major by the feet of Mick Byrne and then the crossbar would come to Antrim's rescue as Brady's rasping shot cannoned back into play, yet he would kick a free as the ball was recycled.

Antrim just couldn't find their range but Patrick McBride finally got their second of the day on 21 minutes, but back-to-back Brady points seemed to put Cavan into a strong position.

Suddenly, Antrim found their groove with McBride feeding Shivers for a point, Ruairi McCann kicking a 45 and McEnhill a free as Antrim appeared to take a bit of a grip on the game.

However, on 33 minutes they were hit for a second goal a s a long ball inside saw Brady flick into the path for Brandon Boylan who poked home.

Killian Clarke added a fine point, but Antrim had the final say of the half through Shivers as Cavan led 2-5 to 0-6 at the interval.

The attacking woes continued for Antrim after the break and it took until the 66th minute when they added to their tally with McEnhill kicking a free.

Prior to that, Cavan had notched four further points through Brady (two), Clarke and goalkeeper Liam Brady who converted a long free, while Ryan O'Neill and Reilly were denied from point-blank range from Byrne.

Antrim had their chances with Joe Finnegan playing a clever ball to Patrick McBride who had space and tried to guide a shot into the net from outside the 20, but his fine effort dropped just wide, whilst the ball just got away from Seamus McGarry after McBride played an inviting pass.

But with the unlimited subs, both benches were emptied late on and although Ryan Murray kicked late points either side of Brady's seventh of the afternoon, Cavan had done enough to claim the points and set up a winner-takes-all meeting with Armagh on Wednesday for the top spot in Group C, while Antrim's attention now turns to their National League opener at home to Offaly on January 29.

"Some fellas train better than others, some play better than they train and some play worse than they train," McEntee reflected on his first look at his squad.

"It usually takes a little bit longer than a couple of games to really get to know fellas, but we are getting a better idea of where fellas are at.

"We will hopefully get another couple of games in before now and then (Offaly game) and keep improving."

ANTRIM: M Byrne; E McCabe, C Hynds, P Mervyn; D McAleese, J Finnegan, M Jordan; C Stewart, O Lenehan; P Finnegan, K Small, P McBride (0-1); P Shivers (0-2), Ruairi McCann (0-1, 45), D McEnhill (0-3, all frees)

Subs: R Boyle for E McCabe (10), S McGarry for P Finnegan (HT), R Murray (0-2, 1 free) for P Shivers (HT), P McCormick for R Boyle (43), C McGirr for P Mervyn (52), C Duffin for K Small (52), S O'Neill for M Jordan (52), O Eastwood for R McCann (52), C McLarnon for O Lenehan (67), R McCann for J Finnegan (67), J Dowling for D McEnhill (67), C Higgins for C Stewart (67), R Hanna for M Byrne (67), C McGettigan for D McAleese (67).

CAVAN: L Brady (0-1 free); J Cooke, P Faulkner, E Finnegan; C Brady, D McVeety, T Madden; K Clarke (0-2), E Maguire; G Smith, B Boylan (1-0), O Kiernan; M Reilly (1-0), R O'Neill, O Brady (0-7, 5 frees).

Subs: C Madden for B Boylan (48), R Donohoe for E Maguire (48), J McLoughlin for K Clarke (53), C Rehill for C Brady (53), T Noack-Hofmann for M Reilly (58), C Moynagh for E Finnegan (58), C Madden for P Faulkner (62), C McGovern for R O'Neill (64)

REFEREE: Kevin Faloon (Armagh)