Gaelic Games: Antrim hurling leagues set to step up a gear

THE Antrim hurling leagues are set to gain a bit of traction with the start of a consistent run of fixtures with the county players also back with their clubs.

Portaferry lead the way in Division One with a perfect seven-game record so far and their slated 'home' game against St John's on Sunday is now moved to Corrigan Park with the Johnnies hoping to get back on the winning trail after a craw last time out.

Rossa head to the Glens where they will face Cushendall in a repeat of last year's thrilling county semi-final with the Ruairi fresh from their win in midweek, while Rossa find themselves in the bottom half of the table but have a couple of games in hand.

Naomh Éanna are also heading up the M2 with Loughgiel the destination to face the second-place Shamrocks.

The action in the top tier begins in Dunloy where the county champions enjoy an earlier start to the day with Ballycran in town, while Ballycastle host Ballygalget in the other fixture.

In Division Two, it will be a busy weekend for St Gall's and Gort na Móna who meet at De La Salle Park this evening and the teams are back in action on Sunday with the Milltown Road club crossing the county border into Down to face Carryduff, while Tyrone is the destination for the Gorts who are up against Dungannon.

Carey remain on top of the pile and they are at Clooney Gaels on Sunday, with second-place Bredagh heading to Glenariffe.

There are also away days for Sarsfield's who are in Randalstown to face Tír na nÓg for an earlier start, while St Paul's are in Creggan for the afternoon.

Davitt's have the day off in the nine-team Division Three, but they will be interested observers as to what transpires at Glenravel as then hosts - who they are joint-bottom of the table with - host Lámh Dhearg.

It seems a two-way fight at the top with first-place Cloughmills at Rasharkin, while Glenarm - one point behind - head to Derry to face Na Magha. The remaining fixture in the division will see Armagh's Cuchullains host Armoy.

Ballymena's All Saints lead the way in Division Four and they will host Henry Joy's at noon, while Ardoyne enjoy home comforts against St Gall's II.

There is a battle between resave teams at the Bear Bit with Sarsfield's at home to Cushendall, while Mallusk is the venue for Loch Mór Dál gCais versus Latharna Óg.

Friday fixture

Antrim Hurling League Division Two

St Gall's v Gort na Móna (7.30pm)

Sunday's fixtures (2pm unless stated)

Antrim Hurling League Division One

Dunloy v Ballycran (12.15pm)

Loughgiel v Naomh Éanna

St John's Portaferry

Cushendall v O'Donovan Rossa

Ballycastle v Ballygalget

Antrim Hurling League Division Two

Tír na nÓg v Sarsfield's (1pm)

Clooney Gaels v Carey

Creggan v St Paul's

Glenariffe v Bredagh

Dungannon v Gort na Móna

Carryduff v St Gall's (3pm)

Antrim Hurling League Division Three

Cuchulainn HC v Armoy

Glenravel v Lámh Dhearg

Rasharkin v Cloughmills

Na Magha v Glenarm

Antrim Hurling League Division Four

Henry Joy's v Ballymena (12pm)

Loch Mór Dál gCais v Latharna Óg

Ardoyne v St Gall's II

Sarsfield's II v Cushendall II