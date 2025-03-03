Gaelic Games: Antrim ladies hit Wicklow with goal blitz

LGFA National League Division Four

Antrim 7-6 Wicklow 1-7

The 100 per cent record for Antrim's ladies remains in tact as they went goal crazy against Wicklow at Davitt Park on Sunday.

This game was over as a contest by the break as the second half became little more than an exercise in playing out time as the Saffrons were long out of sight.

Lara Dahunsi was the top scorer with 2-3 as she also had a hand in many other scores, but from goalkeeper up, Antrim were a step above.

Antrim got off to a blistering start as it took just two minutes for their first goal when Lara Dahunsi played in Maria O'Neill to thump home. Minutes later and Dahunsi turned scorer as her shot deceived Wicklow goalkeeper Ellen Griffin and ended up in the net.

The visitors got off the mark as Sinead McGettigan scored off a break, but there was no let-up from the Antrim attack as goal number there would arrive fro their next attack and again it was Dahunsi as her shot dipped into the net.

Luisne Adams kicked a point and although two McGettigan frees brought Wicklow slightly closer, Antrim would grab another two goals in quick succession as first, Sarah O'Neill weaved in and set up Broagh Devlin to finish and then Ana Mulholland played a one-two with Dahunsi for the goal.

Annmarie Keegan responded with a Wicklow point, but a free in added tie converted by Maria O'Neill had put Antrim into a 5-2 to 0-4 lead.

Bronagh Devlin gets a shot away

If there were any lingering doubts as to the destination of the points, they were expelled early in the second period as Antrim added another pair of goals with both coming through Nicole Jones who was teed-up for the first by Maria O'Neill and in-between, Dahunsi cracked over a point.

The second half was blighted by non-stop substitutions which completely wiped out any flow in the game with the unlimited replacements meaning everyone got a run, but any form of momentum was wiped out.

In the middle of it all, Wicklow managed to find the net with Michelle Renaghan appearing to be the one to guide home, while the Garden girls added points through Shauna Byrne and Niamh O'Brien frees.

They were still well out of contention with Antrim finding some scores of their own through Emily Kearns and Dahunsi, while the St Paul's woman would also have the final say of the game to cancel out a Sarah Evans point at the other end as Antrim made it six wins from six ahead of their trip to struggling Derry this weekend.

Antrim scorers: L Dahunsi 2-3, N Jones 2-0, M O'Neill 1-1 (0-1f), B Devlin 1-0 A Mulholland 1-0, L Adams 0-1, E Kearns 0-1

Wicklow scorers: M Renaghan 1-0, S McGettigan 0-3 (2f), A Keegan 0-1, S Evans 0-1, S Byrne 0-1f, N O'Brien 0-1f