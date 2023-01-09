Gaelic Games: Antrim reach Conor McGurk Cup semi-final with Armagh victory

Conor McGurk Cup, quarter-final

Antrim 1-26 Armagh 0-21

ANTRIM advanced into a Conor McGurk Cup semi-final against Donegal as a Seamus McAuley goal in the 48th minute helped them shrug off a dogged Armagh at Dunsilly on Monday evening.

Heavy rain during the day made the pitch a little heavy and indeed, the game took place on Pitch 2 which was in better shape than the usual match venue at the Antrim town venue.

It was always going to be a little tricky for both teams but they produced a lively affair with Armagh's Fionntan Donnelly dead-eyed from frees with 13 of his 14 points coming from placed balls and the crossbar would deny him a goal from a 20-metre effort late on.

Antrim had a better spread of scorers with McAuley catching the eye as he landed 1-4, while James McNaughton and Eoin O'Neill were also in fine scoring form on the night, chipping in with a dozen points between them.

There were also a few surprise additions to the Antrim team with five other Dunloy players getting a half apiece as they gear up for next week's All-Ireland final, whilst some of Antrim's U20s also saw action on the night in what was a useful evening for Darren Gleeson's charges as they secured a place in the last four to help preparations for the start of the National League.

Armagh were much quicker to settle with Donnelly converting three early frees and Ciaran Duffy from play before Antrim got off the mark through Aaron Bradley.

The sides would go score for score until the hosts got into a bit of a groove with McNaughton and McAuley landing two apiece to level and after Tam McKavanagh edged the Orchardmen back ahead, points from Niall McKenna, Eoin McAlonan and a McNaughton 65 helped the Saffrons into their first lead of the night.

They had a couple of goal chances in this time, but good defending and goalkeeping would keep them out, while Donnelly hit another pair of frees to leave the sides locked on 0-10 after 26 minutes.

McNaughton pointed Antrim back into the lead and this time they would stay there with McAuley and O'Neill adding points soon after with the sides again trading scores late on, the final coming from Antrim's Bradley who did well to turn over possession and score to leave his side 0-15 to 0-13 to the good at the break.

After Donnelly pulled one back early in the second period, Antrim substitute Paul Boyle his back-to-back scores as the hosts began to get on top and on 48 minutes, O'Neill played a great ball into the corner that McAuley won and cut in on goal to finish and make it 1-18 to 0-16.

Gerard Walsh gives chase to a loose ball with top-scorer Fionntan Donnelly in pursuit

Armagh remained in touch thanks to Donnelly frees, with the hosts producing a lovely bit of play out from the back with Gerard Walsh zipping a pass into Damon McMullan who put O'Neill away to score and the hosts started to pull clear with Walsh splitting the posts either side of McNaughton points.

The visitors dug in with Donnelly and Eoin McGuinness on target, but Antrim finished well and O'Neill, McNaughton and Dunloy's Anton McGrath tapped over points to wrap up victory for Antrim who are due to face Donegal on Saturday, but that game is likely to be switched as the Saffrons face Westmeath in the Walsh Cup on the same day.

ANTRIM: T Smyth, E Trainor, N O'Connor, E Og McGarry; G Walsh (0-2, 1f), K McKeague, D McMullan; C McKernan, E McAlonan (0-1); J McNaughton (0-7, 4f, 1 65), E O'Neill (0-5, 1 free), N McKeague (0-1); S McAuley (1-4), A Bradley (0-2), N McKenna (0-1).

Subs: G McTaggart for N McKeague (HT), C McKinley for K McKeague (HT), A McGrath (0-1) for N McKenna (HT), P Boyle (0-2) for C McKernan (HT), R McCormack for E Trainor (50), N McGarel for S McAuley (50), L O'Connor for E McAlonan (55), E McCartan for J McNaughton (63).

ARMAGH: C Rowntree; B Shortt (0-1), K Laverty, S O'Keefe; T McKavanagh (0-1), T Nevin, N Lennon; C Renaghan, P McBride (0-1); F Donnelly (0-14, 13f), C Jennings, E McGuinness (0-1); S Harvey, C Duffy (0-2), S Og McGuinness (0-1).

Subs: S Watters for C Duffy (41), F Woods for P McBride (53)

REFEREE: Aidan McAleer (Donegal)