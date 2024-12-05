Gaelic Games: Antrim's hurlers begin 2025 with a trip to face Dublin at Croke Park

James McNaughton puts in a challenge on Brian Hayes when Antrim lost to Dublin in the 2024 Leinster Championship INPHO

DAVY FITZGERALD'S first game in charge of Antrim's hurlers will take place at Croke Park on Saturday, January 25 against Dublin.

It forms part of a doubleheader with the Dubs' footballers who host Mayo in the second game as the GAA confirmed the League fixtures on Thursday.

With no pre-season competitions to take place in 2025, the first taste of real action for Antrim fans will begin a few weeks later than usual, but there is plenty to get excited about as the diaries can now be filled for what lies ahead.

It's almost fitting that Antrim head to Dublin for their first game as it has been the way over the past few years, albeit in the shelved Walsh Cup, but it marks an exciting start to the new rein as these familiar rivals reunite in a fixture the Dubs have dominated in recent times.

Fitzgerald's first game at home will take place the following week when Westmeath are the visitors to Corrigan Park, before they hit the road to face an Offaly team they will meet again in the Championship following The Faithful's Joe McDonagh triumph in 2024.

Another intriguing game follows a fortnight later when Waterford, who Fitzgerald stepped away from at the end of the 2024 campaign in what was his second stint with the Deise, are the visitors to Belfast.

A road trip to Carlow on the first weekend of March is the penultimate game in the new-look Hurling League that has been divided into seven-team Divisions 1A and 1B, where promotion and relegation are in effect, a change from the previous few years where there were two equal groups of six.

It all wraps up in Ballycastle on the final day with Antrim hosting Laois

The fixtures for the Leinster Championship are yet to be confirmed, but the competition will begin on Easter weekend, April 19/20.

#GAA news: Master Fixtures Plan for 2025 published ⬇️ — The GAA (@officialgaa) December 5, 2024

Footballers host Clare in their opener

Andy McEntee's footballers retained their Division Three status for 2025 but they will have ambitions of moving up, rather than looking over their shoulder, but have a little bit more to do as 2025 will see them play three games at home and four away.

They open at Corrigan Park against Clare on Sunday, January 26 before a return to Brewster Park seven days later, the scene of their dramatic Tailteann Cup quarter-final win over Fermanagh when these Ulster rivals last met.

It's back on the road a fortnight later, with Tullamore the destination to face an Offaly team that now has Mickey Harte as part of its management team, with the Saffrons returning to home comforts six days later against Leitrim.

The first day in March will see them head to face Laois in O'Moore Park, before entertaining Sligo on the eve of St Patrick's Day and then, they round off with a visit to the new-look St Conleth's Park in Newbridge to take on Kildare.

Antrim and Fermanagh renew their football rivalry on Sunday, February 2 at Brewster Park

The date and time for the Ulster Championship meeting with All-Ireland champions Armagh is also yet to be confirmed.

Allianz Hurling League, Division 1B

Saturday, January 25: Dublin v Antrim (Croke Park, 5pm)

Sunday, February 2: Antrim v Westmeath (Corrigan Park, 2pm)

Sunday, February 9: Offaly v Antrim (Tullamore, 1.45pm)

Sunday, February 23: Antrim v Waterford (Corrigan Park, 1.30pm)

Sunday, March 2: Carlow v Antrim (Carlow, 2.30pm)

Sunday, March 9: Antrim v Laois (Ballycastle, 12.30pm)

Allianz Football League, Division Three

Sunday, January 26: Antrim v Clare (Corrigan Park, 1pm)

Sunday, February 2: Fermanagh v Antrim (Enniskillen, 2.30pm)

Sunday, February 16: Offaly v Antrim (Tullamore, 2pm)

Saturday, February 22: Antrim v Leitrim (Corrigan Park, 2.30pm)

Saturday, March 1: Laois v Antrim (Portlaoise, 5pm)

Sunday, March 16: Antrim v Sligo (Corrigan Park, 2pm)

Sunday, March 23: Kildare v Antrim (Newbridge, 2pm)