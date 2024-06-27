Gaelic Games: Antrim’s ladies and camógs require big performances

GETTING over the line by any means is now the objective for both Antrim’s ladies and camógs in key games this weekend.

Emma Kelly’s footballers have endured a torrid 2024 as, beset with a lengthy list of players unavailable for a number of reasons, they found themselves relegated back to Division Four in the League.

Their grip on the Ulster Intermediate Championship ended when Down proved too strong back at the start of May and although there were hopes they could rally for the Intermediate Championship, heavy defeats to Roscommon and Wexford have condemned them to the relegation playoffs.

Cavan is the opposition in Inniskeen on Saturday (2pm) when Antrim will have the first of two opportunities to save themselves from a return to the Junior grade.

It is a far cry from where they found themselves this time last year as, back up in the Intermediate grade, they made a superb run all the way to the semi-finals, having just won Junior the year before.

That came after their provincial success and Division Four title win in the League, but this year has been a different story entirely.

Cavan also lost their two group games, but were much more competitive when they fell to Westmeath and Down. They too suffered relegation this year, but from Division Two and with all of that factored in, will present a real test for Antrim to save themselves this week.

Offaly play Wicklow in the other relegation qualifier on Sunday, with the winner staying up and loser facing the defeated team from Saturday.

A little later on Saturday at Rathkeale (4pm), Antrim’s camógs simply must avoid defeat against hosts, Limerick, to ensure they avoid the drop to the Intermediate grade for 2025.

Like the footballers, it has been difficult season for the Saffrons who have failed to get anything from their games against Derry, Kilkenny, Tipperary and Waterford.

One saving grace is that Limerick are in the same position and have an inferior scoring difference, so should the teams finish level on Saturday, the Saffrons will find themselves clear of the drop zone.

They got the better of the Treaty side during the League, winning that game 3-10 to 2-5 in Ballycastle, so should not have any major fear of their trip to Shannonside, yet they pressure is every much on as a loss will see them go down.

Antrim’s Intermediate team are also in action this weekend as they travel to Carlow having lost all of their games to date.