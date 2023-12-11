Gaelic Games: Antrim teams learn of their League fixtures for 2024

Antrim's hurlers travel to face All-Ireland, Munster and League champions Limerick for their opening game of the 2024 Allianz Hurling League INPHO

ANTRIM fans can now map out their plans for 2024 with the GAA confirming the Allianz League fixtures for both hurling and football.

The Hurling League will have a little more jeopardy this year as the GAA have confirmed the structure will change in 2025 with the two groups of six replaced by seven-team Divisions 1A and 1B with promotion and relegation between them.

To reach the top tier, Antrim will need to finish in the top three in Group B this year or should they finish four, they will face a playoff against the corresponding team in Group A.

Darren Gleeson's side could not have asked for a tougher start to the redrawn Division One as they will make the trip to face All-Ireland champions Limerick on Sunday, February 4.

There is a slight advantage in that they will have three home games and just two away with the first of those Corrigan Park fixtures one week later at home to Dublin before a fortnight's break when Galway make the first of two trips to Belfast next year.

There will be a return to Mullingar on Saturday, March 9 to face Westmeath whom they relegated from the Leinster Championship at the same venue back in May of this year, before finishing up in front of the BBC cameras for a live home game against Tipperary on Saturday, March 16.

The hurlers will begin the year in the Walsh Cup on Sunday, January 7 against the loser of the Dublin v Westmeath game that is set for January 4, with the Saffrons facing the winner of that game a week later.

Their Leinster Championship programme is also known, although the times and some of the days are to be nailed down as they open away to Kilkenny on the weekend of April 20/21 and then welcoming Wexford to Belfast the following weekend.

The trip to Dublin is confirmed for Saturday, May 11 - although the time is yet to be set - with Galway returning for that second game in West Belfast the following weekend and then their final game will be at home to Carlow on Sunday, May 26.

Andy McEntee's footballers find out their Dr McKenna Cup opponents on Wednesday with the date and time for their Ulster Senior Football Championship game away to Down to be confirmed, but do know their League campaign - like the hurlers - will be away to Limerick when they face the Treaty in Division Three in Rathkeale on Sunday, January 28.

Antrim's footballers host Down in the League before they meet in the Ulster SFC in spring

Last season, the Saffrons had an up-and-down campaign but ultimately remained in the third tier, yet will be hopeful of turning things around a little next year.

Once again, promotion could also be their ticket into the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship instead of entering the Tailteann Cup should they fail to reach the Ulster final, but climbing the ranks in the League is a big target in its own right.

Like the hurlers, the footballers will enjoy an extra home game and the first of those is against Offaly the week after their opener in Limerick.

After a week off, they will hoist Down in a dress rehearsal of their Ulster SFC game before hitting the road to Sligo seven days later.

Westmeath are the visitors to Belfast seven days later before another week off sets up the remaining two games: away to Clare on St Patrick's Day before wrapping with a home game against Wicklow.

Allianz Hurling League Division One, Group B

Limerick v Antrim (February 4, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 2pm)

Antrim v Dublin (February 11, Corrigan Park, 1.45pm)

Antrim v Galway (February 25, Corrigan Park, 1pm)

Westmeath v Antrim (March 9, Mullingar, 3.30pm)

Antrim v Tipperary (March 16, Corrigan Park, 3pm)

Leinster Senior Hurling Championship

Kilkenny v Antrim (April 20/21)

Antrim v Wexford (April 27/28)

Dublin v Antrim (May 11)

Antrim v Galway (May 18/19)

Antrim v Carlow (May 26)

Allianz Football League Division Three

Limerick v Antrim (January 28, Rathkeale, 12.30pm)

Antrim v Offaly (February 4, Corrigan Park, 2pm)

Antrim v Down (February 18, Corrigan Park, 2pm)

Sligo v Antrim (February 25, Markievicz Park, 2pm)

Antrim v Westmeath (March 3, Corrigan Park, 2pm)

Clare v Antrim (March 17, Ennis, 12.30pm)

Antrim v Wicklow (March 24, Corrigan Park, 2pm)