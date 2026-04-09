Leinster U20 Hurling Championship

Tier 2

ANTRIM 2-21

Down 1-13

At QUB Dub

ANTRIM's U20 squad returned to action following their weekend victory in Westmeath as they looked to make it two spins in succession when they welcomed Ulster rivals Down to the Dub in South Belfast on Wednesday evening.

The hosts were slow to start the opening half and soon found themselves in a huge early deficit when Down found the net on the fifth minute of play after the Saffrons failed to clear their lines and late addition John Dougan managed to find his range and blast an effort into the top corner of the net.

Charlie McAuley opened the account for Antrim in reply to their early set back and despite Cahal Coleman pointing twice from frees to extend the visitor's lead in the opening stages, the home side would soon assume control of the half.

Scores for Antrim came as the light breeze calmed and Callagh Mooney discovered his range and thumped two great scores inside the uprights for white flags.

His midfield partner Charlie McAuley followed up with another great effort to take Antrim into the lead after the early deficit.

As the half raged on neither side could really get to grips with the turf and the frequent turn of possession would leave the Antrim management team frustrated given their sides complacency early on.

Cahal Coleman continued to star for Down and the Portaferry forward proved deadly from the deadball as his unique free-taking technique allowed the number ten to drill ferocious scores with ease making Antrim's carelessness in giving away fouls an issue that needed addressed as the half-time approached.

Mooney once again scored for Antrim and when Oisin McCallin cracked his free over the black spot it was the home side who led into the interval in the derby clash.

The second half commenced and it was more of the same sloppy play which caused Antrim issue, although the refereeing decisions seemed harsh at times and allowed Down to maintain their pursuit of the Glensmen and Coleman kept firing over to keep the scoreboard within touching distance as five points remained the difference mid way through the second period.

Eventually, Micky McCann rolled his subs and they gave fresh legs to battle in the middle of the park and prevent the overturning for Down, much to his delight Roan McGarry and Cadhan Crawford both found their efforts earn raised flags by the umpire and they renegotiated the lead to six.

Down continued to press on and knew that if they could muster another goal chance it would likely swing momentum and despite all their efforts the Saffrons defended with great solidity to precent Shea Pucci from blasting into the net and cutting the score to the minimum.

Oisin McCallan would have his turn to show what he could do from a dead ball as he matched his counter part, Coleman, and struck two consecutive frees for Antrim to get them back with momentum in their favour.

Rossa's Liam McEnhill saw his unusually quiet game end with his 50 minute drought after a terrific piece of play and an off the shoulder strike caught the catch net dead centre of the posts for his first score of the evening and kept the Saffrons in front keeping their rivals at bay.

The traveller's continued to try their best for the shift in momentum, but it would not come and Antrim would seize the win when they found their first goal with five minutes to go when Jay McAlonan's initial strike was parried into the path of Cadhan Crawford and with the use of quick instincts, the Dunloy forward struck the slíotar into the net.

The goal kept the sides separate as the gap increased to seven and as the game began to play out Antrim found a second major strike when Oisin McCallan finished off a solid personal display with a lovely solo run and an off the stick finish into the top corner - sealing the victory for Antrim.

Micky McCann's side enjoyed a terrific double victory week after the weekend's trip to Westmeath ended in a resounding victory and despite taking until the latter stages Antrim were worthy winners on Wednesday.

They will now look to Kerry in a few weeks' time to see if they can earn themselves a spot in the Tier 2 Leinster final.

Antrim: S Óg McLaren; C Donnelly, L Glackin, C McCann; N Magee, C McIlwaine 0-1, C McIntosh; C McAuley 0-2, C Mooney 0-5; L McEnhill 0-1, R Fitzgerald 0-1, C Donnelly, C Crawford 1-4, O McCallin 1-5 (0-3f), R McGarry 0-1

Subs: T McLaughlin 0-1, J McAlonan, O McCamphill

Down: C Clarke; P McGarry, B Teggart, L Morgan; M Gilmore, S Pucci, C O'Neill; R Breen 0-1, S McCollum; C Coleman 0-11 (0-9f), F Ferguson 0-1, S McCarthy; C Monan, D Rogers, J Dougan 1-0

Subs: D Pucci, D McGrath