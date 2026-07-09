ANTRIM GAA have announced every group stage fixture for all three tiers in both mens hurling and football with the opening fixtures set for Friday July 24.

The Saffron County was blessed in 2025 with a history-making year with droughts being ended and first-time champions being crowned up and down the county across all three tiers.

St John's will be hoping they can retain their Senior Hurling crown after the Johnnies clinched an historic win over Loughgiel Shamrocks last Autumn to claim the Volunteer Cup for the first time in over 50 years.

And in the Senior Football Championship, the men from North Antrim will be confident they can assert their dominance over the big ball as they ended an 89-year drought to earn themselves the glory when they put Cargin to the sword at Corrigan Park.

St Galls kick-off the Senior Football Championship against Moneyglass

Moneyglass took the Intermediate football title after an enthralling battle with Sarsfields, and St Agnes' managed to make history and stormed the Junior Football Championship and made light work of Pearses' in the final.

And in the small ball Glenariff Oisin's proved too strong in the Intermediate Hurling Championship as they romped to victory over Tír na nÓg, before Con Magees Glenravel wrapped up the hurling with a terrific Junior Championship victory.

This season will see the fixtures begin on the weekend of Friday July 24th with the Intermediate and Junior Hurling Championships kicking off, with the big ball counterparts throwing-in the following week on Friday July 31st.

Both Senior Football and Senior Hurling Championship will begin in August with the big ball set for August 7th and the small ball the next weekend with a cracking Belfast derby as St John's take on Rossa under the lights on Friday August 14th.

Key Dates:

Hurling:

Junior Hurling Championship - begins Friday 24th July

Intermediate Hurling Championship - begins Friday 24th July

Senior Hurling Championship - begins Friday 14th August

Football:

Junior Football Championship - begins Friday 31st July

Intermediate Football Championship - begins Friday 31st July

Senior Football Championship - begins Friday 7th August

All the groups and fixtures are set below:

Antrim SFC

Group 1 - Dunloy, Rossa, Glenravel, Tír na nÓg

Game One (Sunday 9th August)

Dunloy v Rossa

Con Magees Glenravel v Tír na nÓg

Game Two (22nd/23rd August)

Tír na nÓg v Dunloy

Rossa v Con Magees Glenravel

Game Three (Saturday 5th September)

Con Magees Glenravel v Dunloy

Rossa v Tír na nÓg

Group 2 - Creggan Kickhams, St John's, All Saints, St Paul's

Game One (Sunday 9th August)

Creggan Kickhams v St John's

All Saints v St Paul's

Game Two (22/23rd August)

St Paul's v Creggan Kickhams

St John's v All Saints

Game Three (Sunday 6th September)

St Paul's v St John's

All Saints v Creggan Kickhams



Group 3 - Cargin, St Brigid's, St Galls, Moneyglass

Game One (7th/8th August)

St Galls v Moneyglass

Cargin v St Brigid's

Game Two (22nd/23rd August)

Moneyglass v Cargin

St Brigid's v St Galls

Game Three (Sunday 6th September)

Cargin v St Galls

St Brigid's v Moneyglass

Group 4 - Portglenone, Lamh Dhearg, Aghagallon, Sarsfields

Game One (Saturday 8th August)

Aghagallon v Sarsfields

Portglenone v Lamh Dhearg

Game Two (21st and 23rd August)

Lamh Dhearg v Aghagallon

Sarsfields v Portglenone

Game Three (Saturday 5th September)

Sarsfields v Lamh Dhearg

Aghagallon v Portglenone

Antrim SHC

Group 1 - Loughgiel Shamrocks, St John's, Rossa, Ballycastle

Game One (14th/16th August)

St John's v Rossa

Loughgiel Shamrocks v Ballycastle

Game Two (29th August)

Loughgiel Shamrocks v Rossa

St John's v Ballycastle

Game Three (Saturday 12th September)

Loughgiel Shamrocks v St John's

Rossa v Ballycastle

Group 2 - Cushendall, Dunloy, Glenariff Oisin, St Enda's

Game One (15th/16th August)

Dunloy v Glenariff Oisin

St Enda's v Cushendall

Game Two (30th August)

Glenariff Oisin v Cushendall

St Enda's v Dunloy

Game Three (Sunday 13th September)

Dunloy v Cushendall

Glenariff Oisin v St Enda's

This summer will see the return of live match blogs on Belfast Media and don't forget yours truly will be on hand with Brendan McTaggart of the Saffron Gael to breakdown every catch, sideline cut, goal and two-pointer across Antrim's Club Championships.

The Junior and Intermediate fixtures are all available on the Antrim GAA website.