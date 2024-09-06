Gaelic Games: Big Championship weekend in Down for South Belfast clubs

BREDAGH will seek to make it through to the quarter-finals of the Down Senior Football Championship at the second time of asking when they take on Loughinisland in Kilcoo on Monday evening (7.30pm).

The Harps have entered the qualifiers following last week’s 1-12 to 0-6 defeat against South Belfast neighbours Carryduff who are already through to the last eight alongside defending champions Kilcoo, Burren and Bryansford.

Loughinisland lost out in the first round to Kilcoo, but bounced back with a 1-12 to 0-8 win over Saul last week to get back on track.

Against Carryduff, Bredagh were rocked with a Joe Tunny goal after just 12 seconds but were in contention at the break when just 1-3 to 0-4 behind, yet fell away in the second period and must regroup to ensure their campaign doesn’t come to an end on Monday.

Both South Belfast clubs are also in hurling action over the weekend in the Down SHC round robin.

Having both lost their opening games, it was Carryduff to take the derby spoils in the second phase of games when they met at Cherryvale and they would go onto put in a credible display away to Ballygalget, losing by just three points. This week, it’s back to home comforts on Sunday when they host Ballycran at 2pm.

Bredagh are also at home this weekend and it’s very much must-win territory as they host Liatroim knowing that anything less will as good as eliminate them before the semi-final stage as they are without a point as yet and their final game will be against champions Portaferry following that defeat to their neighbours, plus Ards teams Ballycran and Ballygalget.