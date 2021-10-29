Gaelic Games: Bredagh ace McFarland braced for Moneyglass battle

Antrim captain Aislinn McFarland will come up against several of her county colleagues when her Bredagh side clash with Moneyglass in Sunday’s Ulster Club semi-final

Ulster LGFA Club Senior Football Championship semi-final

Moneyglass v Bredagh

(Sunday, 2pm, Moneyglass)

BREDAGH’S Aislinn McFarland insists she is happy to put county friendships aside for 60 minutes as her club bid to reach the Ulster final at the expense of Moneyglass on Sunday.

It was only last month that McFarland, as captain of the Antrim Ladies’ team, was leading the Saffrons out on to Croke Park to face Wicklow in the Junior Football Championship final.

That team included the likes of Anna McCann in goals, Niamh McIntosh in defence and Cathy Carey in the Antrim attack.

The final didn’t go according to plan for Emma Kelly’s side, who suffered a 2-17 to 1-9 loss to the Garden County.

Now, in the Ulster Club series, McFarland will come toe-to-toe with several of her county colleague as Bredagh and Moneyglass battle it out for a place in the provincial decider.

“We’ve played Moneyglass so many times in pre-season friendlies so both teams know each other quite well – it won’t only be me,” said McFarland.

“We know what their strengths are. Championship football is a different ball game and this will be the first time we’ve played them in a competitive game.

“It will be a bit weird for me, particularly, having only played with the girls for Antrim only a month ago to coming up against them.

“There are friendships there, but you have to put that aside. At the end of the day, you are playing for your club and you want your club to win.”

St Ergnat’s proved that their surprise win over St Paul’s in the Antrim decider was no fluke when they followed it up with a 3-12 to 3-6 win over Armagh Harps in their Ulster quarter-final last Sunday.

As Down champions Bredagh had a bye into the last four, McFarland and a number of her colleagues went to watch the Antrim champions in action.

McFarland added that was wasn’t surprised that Moneyglass ended the 10 in-a-row bid for St Paul’s and knows Bredagh face a stern test this weekend.

“A good few of us did go down to watch Moneyglass against Armagh Harps,” said McFarland.

“Since I know a good few of the girls and I know the calibre of the Moneyglass players, I wasn’t that shocked when they beat St Paul’s. I think it has been a long time coming.

“I think they’ve been very well managed and the youth coming through Moneyglass at the minute is incredible.

“A lot of people did write them off in the final, but I wasn’t surprised – they’ve been working towards that for a very long time.

“Moneyglass work very hard and if you bring that intensity to any game, you are going to be a hard to beat. I think they brought an intensity that Armagh Harps couldn’t match on Sunday.

“I think that comes from the fact that they’ve worked so hard to get here and they don’t want to waste the opportunity.

“They are playing with no fear and that’s the worst kind of team to come up against.”

Sunday is set to be a busy day for the Cherryvale club as their second team will also compete in Ulster having won the Down Junior Football title last month.

Bredagh travel to Cavan champions Drumgoon for their JFC quarter-final (2pm) on Sunday, while St Brigid’s will be hoping to make it a winning weekend for the South Belfast clubs in the Ulster Championship when they travel to Armagh side Killeavy on Saturday (2pm) in the Intermediate grade.