Gaelic Games: Carey get past the challenge of 13-man St Gall's

Ronan Crossen is impeded for a penalty but he would also see red in the aftermath Patrick McIlwaine

Andersonstown SC Antrim Intermediate Hurling Championship, Group One

St Gall's 2-15 Carey 2-20

DESPITE their best efforts, 13-man St Gall's lost out on Friday as Carey took advantage to get their Intermediate Hurling Championship semi-final ambitions back on the rails.

The hosts had been the better side in the opening half and were looking in good shape early in the second before they lost Ronan Crossen and Patrick Friel within nine minutes.

Carey were still not fully comfortable despite Callum Cane's second goal of the evening midway through the second period which gave them a lead they would not surrender. It took late frees from Conal McGlynn before they could fully exhale in what was a de facto knockout affair that was played with all the intensity you would expect.

On a beautiful evening, this opening 10 minutes were as even as could be with the sides level at 0-4 with 10 on the clock.

Top-scorer Conal McGlynn hit the first two of his nine points for Carey with Conlith McKinley and Shea Hunter on target.

St Gall's were their equal in this time with Patrick Friel, Cormac Sheehan and two from Marcus Donnelly - the second after a superb team move - ensuing it was a nip and tuck opening.

Marcus Donnelly makes a run at the Carey defence

Then came the game's opening goal as the ball inside broke to Callum Cane who found the St Gall's net, but all it did was elicit a superb reply from the hosts.

Two minutes after Fergus Donnelly hit back with a point, St Gall's had a goal of their own as Ronan Crossen spun his marker and raced towards goal from the left, jinked onto his left and his bouncing shot evaded Steven McGinn.

Points from Tomás O'Ciarán and Cormac Sheehan followed before McGlynn hit back with one for Carey.

The hosts were well on top but spurned some further goal opportunities and hit a few wides despite the pace of Marcus Donnelly causing the visitors headaches as they led by just 1-9 to 1-8 at the turnaround with a couple of mistakes gifting points to Fiachra McVeigh and John McBride.

Cormac Sheehan and Caolan McCaughan traded within the opening five minutes of the restart before a huge moment that would begin to see this game turn.

Ryan Irvine tucked away a penalty for St Gall's in the 38th minute after Crossen was impeded, but the umpires had spotted a reaction and referee Barry Winters, although allowing the penalty to stand, flashed red.

McGlynn and Mark Napier swapped points as Carey then began to chip at the lead with Cane and Patrick Butler on target.

O'Ciarán did land a free to ensure a good stood between them with 43 gone, but after Friel picked up his first yellow for a foul McGlynn punished, then came Carey's second major as a long ball broke to Cane who finished first-time for his second of the evening.

Kurtis McGreevy comes off his line as Carey threaten

Friel would then pick up a second yellow in the space of just two minutes for a late hit on James Black and now St Gall's were one behind on the board and two short in personnel.

Carey took advantage to push the gap out to five with McGlynn (two), Hunter and Cane pointing, but to their credit, St Gall's would not give up and they managed to get to within a goal with two to play.

McGlynn would give Carey a bit more breathing space from a free before St Gall's sub Sean McAreavey tried his luck from a 20-metre free that flashed outside the post and a further McGlynn free would seal it for Carey who are back in the hunt, with St Gall's now confirmed as out of the race.

The other game in the group saw Glenariffe maintain their 100 per cent record with a 3-22 to 3-11 win at Coughmills that guarantees their passage to the last four.

ST GALL'S: K McGreevy; D Churchill, E Rush, G Mac Adhaimh; P Friel (0-1), T O'Ciarán (0-3, 2f), R Irvine (1-0 pen); J Hopkins, F Donnelly (0-2); N O'Neill, M Donnelly (0-4), R Crossen (1-0); C Sheehan (0-3, 2f), E Walsh, M Napier (0-2, 1f).

Subs: O McIlhatton for C Sheehan (46), S McAreavey for F Donnelly (54)

CAREY: S McGinn; Z McCaughan, S McBride, P Gillan; J McCouaig, J McBride (0-1), S Hunter (0-2); E Hill, C McCaughan (0-2); C McGlynn (0-9, 8f), J Black, F McVeigh (0-2); C Cane (2-2), C McKinley (0-1), P Butler (0-1).

Sub: S Mathers for E Hill (58)

REFEREE: Barry Winters (Dungannon)