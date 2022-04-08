Gaelic Games: Division One camogie on offer as Antrim face Wexford

National Camogie League Division Two final

Antrim v Wexford (Croke Park, Saturday, 5.15pm, live on RTE2)

ANTRIM will hope to go one better than last year when they take on Wexford this Saturday at Croke Park in the National Camogie League Division Two final.

Antrim narrowly missed out on being promoted to Division One last year, losing to Down in an epic battle that saw the Mournewomen go up, and Wexford, whom Antrim will face this weekend, went in the opposite direction.

The match will be nailbiting for both teams as Antrim seek their long-awaited promotion to the top tier, and Wexford fight to get back up after a year out. Wexford recently topped Waterford in the semi-finals, earning them a place to contend again for the top tear, with a victory of 1-12 to 0-9.

Last Sunday, the Saffrons defeated Cork last week in an extremely tight game in which they managed to put down a furious fightback from the Rebel county in the second half, edging home 2-11 to 1-12 in a game that proved a big learning curve ahead of the final.

Antrim manager, Elaine Dowds explained how the team are gearing up to win on Saturday, and are relishing the challenge of that will be provided by the Model County.

“Down went up last year and Wexford went down, so playing Wexford will be a real test of our abilities,” said Dowds who was part of last year’s managerial team.

“We had a very close match with Cork last week, and it was a real challenge getting back on top in the second half, but overall it was a brilliant opportunity for our team to experience the level of playing we need to be playing at.

“It was a bit of a wake-up, but also an opportunity to get used to the higher level of play and it’s left us feeling confident, but also aware of what we’ll be facing at Croke Park this Saturday. It will be a difficult game, but one we’re definitely up for.

“We’ve played well all season, and had some good games against good opponents but you can really feel the girls are really wanting to be pushed to the next level, and the only way we can achieve that is a win at Croke Park this weekend.”

Antrim took the Jack McGrath Cup last September in the All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship, beating Kilkenny 2-21 to 2-13 which ensured they are through to the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship which begins in late May this year.

Speaking on how the win last year against Kilkenny has given the team the confidence to be taking on the top teams, Dowds admits there are bigger tests out there, but acknowledges playing in the top tier in both League and Championship is vital if they are to push on.

“Winning the Intermediate Championship at Croke Park last year has given us the confidence this year to push ourselves towards a higher level of play, and shown us that we really do need to be up at the top level of play,” she agreed.

“We’ve played well in Division Two this year but we haven’t been tested to the full extent of what we know we’re capable of. A lot of us didn’t think we’d be back in Croke Park again so soon, but it’s absolutely fantastic to be heading there again.”

Antrim have suffered from a few injuries in the run-up to the big game, with some star players out of action.

Maeve Kelly, who played brilliantly in the Intermediate Championship is currently injured, as is top scorer Chloe Drain who recently picked up a thumb injury.

The team are also unsure whether they will be able to field other top players such as Caitrin Dobbin and Siobhan McKillop due to injury, but manager Dowds remains positive.

“Maeve Kelly is one of our star players and has been out of action for a while, and to not have a player of that calibre is very tough, but the other girls have been stepping up and it’s given some others a chance to shine, and while it is a big loss, we’re moving forward and we can’t wait until Maeve is back with us,” she acknowledged.

“Chloe Drain is also off at the moment with a thumb injury, which has been a setback for us, and we’re currently unsure whether Caitrin Dobbin and Siobhan McKillop will be playing on Saturday, so while we have been unfortunate in terms of injuries, that’s the nature of camogie, and the team have been stepping up massively to fill anyone who can’t play, and this has created chances for other players who are earning vital experience and also getting the boost of playing at Croke Park.”

Saturday will certainly be a huge game for the Saffrons, and despite injuries, the team appear on good form, with all involved rearing to go, and eager to get their chance to move up into the top tier of Camogie, which would represent another major boost ahead of the Championship next month.